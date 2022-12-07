A mother was gushing over her son and how amazing her son is when she told peeps a cute tale of him being confident

The proud lady told people that her child was arguing with her engineer husband over his homework

The tweet went viral as people reacted to her story, some peeps said they could relate to the kid's spirit

One lady was raving about her child's confidence. The lady told people that her fourth-grade child disagreed with a qualified engineer over maths.

A woman told netizens that her son was arguing with her engineer husband, and many could not stop laughing. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill

People reacted to the post in amusement. Many said that they thought it was a good quality in her child.

4th grader challenges engineer dad

A tweet by went viral as peeps reacted to the story of the woman's son challenging his engineer father. She wrote:

"My son is arguing with my husband about a math problem. My husband is an engineer. My son is in 4th grade. The confidence is strong in this one."

The internet love to see sweet kid moments, and people had many reactions to the wholesome interaction. Many admitted that they wanted to have a child that confident.

@paninterndead commented:

"If I ever have a son, I hope he’s like this."

AbbasAleea commented:

"Me in 6th grade vs my grandfather, an electrical AND aeronautical engineer."

@LordRonC commented:

"My tribe! We may be smart but we are WAY more confident than we should be."

@ThisCatThough commented

"As an engineer I'm embarrassed that it took me a while to figure out why I had the wrong answer to the question 'a baseball and a bat cost $1.10. the bat cost $1 more than the ball. How much is the ball?"' like a really "oh duh" moment.

@WriteTalkCreate commented:

'I'm a professional writer. My 4 year old asked me to spell something once, so I did. Her response? "That can't be right.'"

"May, You've been lie": Little boy botching the months of the year charms Mzansi

