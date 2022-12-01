An ambitious content creator climbed high in his career after he started at Checkers as a packer

A Tiktok video shows a compilation of the hard worker's life as he moves from one career to another, and his looks changed too

People could not stop raving over the man's life as they praised the man's undeniable upgrade

Online users were inspired by a video showing how a young man changed his life. The TikToker was celebrating going from a supermarket grocery packer to his current life.

A man was proud to show his glow-up as he went from Checkers packer to you, a teaching professional. Image: Getty Images/Tiktok/@leighmeyer

People flooded the comments with congratulations for the young man. Many were amazed by his ambition and hard work.

Man becomes teacher after working at Checkers

A TikTok video by @leighmeyer shows a young man elevating his life. The man celebrated that he was making visible progress in life from when he started as a Checker's packer.

The creator's bio shows he is now a teacher, and netizens had compliments on his hard work. People love to see whole moments of people improving their lives, and the clip got almost a million views and 55 000 likes.

Niyaaz Barendilla commented:

"I was a till operator on weekends at Shoprite, people from school, laughed but I had money not them."

user1527136889834 commented:

"Started from the bottom now we here #levels."

Jade commented:

"Never judge a person because of their job."

Cannot say commented:

"Went to high school with this guy. Most awesome person!"

miss dimples commented:

"This reminds me of my husband, gotta start somewhere no one was born a boss."

Pries commented:

"Joseph was in the pit ended up to be king amen."

Benita RW commented:

"The young man was ambitious...tops."

Stephanie Sullivan commented:

"Never something to be ashamed of."

MB commented:

"Well...we all have that Shoprite, Checkers, OK furniture, House and Home pictures."

geneaishmail749 commented:

"Well done champ."

