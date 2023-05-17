A diligent mother celebrated her hard work by displaying her business on camera in a TikTok video

Nana Tea, a Ghanaian social media star, shared the woman's video in honour of Mother's Day, a day recently observed by millions on Sunday, May 14

Members of the online community who viewed the clip celebrated the woman who was backing her baby

A hardworking mom celebrated her hustle by showing off her business on camera when Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea chanced on her.

The woman was spotted with her baby strapped to her back while serving a client in the footage.

Nana Tea celebrates mom coconut seller

Nana Tea, real name James Annor Tetteh, who doubles as a philanthropist, posted the woman's video on TikTok in honour of Mother's Day, recently commemorated by millions worldwide on Sunday, May 14.

Mom showing off her coconut business with her baby strapped to her back. Photo credit: nanateawashere.

The famous philanthropist captioned the adorable video on his vibrant account with:

''One of the most hardworking women I came across ❤️❤️ She was selling coconut with her baby strapped on her back ❤️Happy Mother’s Day,'' Nana Tea posted on TikTok.

Nana Tea's online audience, who shared their thoughts about the woman, hailed her hard work.

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed with mom coconut seller

Halisad.The. Amputee commented:

God bless you.

Ms. Dicta posted:

One of a kind @ Nana Tea .

Manuella morninga said:

Wow.

Accord Queen commented:

Immediately I saw the video, I knew you would do it again.

user7247300927928 posted:

God bless you.

