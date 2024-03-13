Sho Madjozi has taken to social media to announce something planned for her young fans

Shoma and friends' VIP party is specifically for the little ones, and parents are very excited about this

Social media users applauded Sho Majozi for using her influence on young children and making big money from it

Sho Madjozi has a major influence on young children. The singer first created unique colourful hairstyles that saw kids idolizing her, she then created a children's book and finally started selling colourful glittering hair pieces.

Sho Madjozi has a party planned for young children, and parents are very excited. Image: shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Sho Madjozi announces party for young kids

Sho Madjozi took to Twitter to announce that she has something else planned for her young fans. Sho announced that she would be having a party called Shoma and friends' VIP party.

The Huku hitmaker also shared a short clip of her mingling with her young fans. Parents are very excited about this and many congratulated her.

"Shoma and friends VIP party. Spread the news, you may be saving a parent a looot of tears. Letssssss gooooo."

Netizens laud Sho Madjozi

Some of Sho Madjozi's followers applauded her for using her influence on young children and making big money from it.

@MissLollyG:

"You could’ve just sent a text! Why am I the one who’s super excited."

@Fainos_kamundah:

"It's quite refreshing to see you inspire so many young kids."

@Zama_B02:

"I love seeing you on my TL because you make the child in me so happy."

@Superliciousnes:

"Are you going to be selling the pony hair? at the party or we can do it online?"

@Superliciousnes:

"I love this soo much, for you and for the children."

@peanut_moi:

"Grateful to see the creation of a healthy environment & content for kids."

An excited mother celebrates Sho Majozi's colourful hairpiece

In a previous report from Briefly News, a mother called out Sho Madjozi after she debuted her new colourful hairpiece.

The singer showed off her latest hairpiece and left parents worried about the chaos they would be under with their daughters.

Mzansi was in stitches at the mom's reaction, saying ShoMa had parents in a chokehold.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News