An excited teacher at an all-girls school surprised her learners with a pregnancy announcement

The heartwarming reveal was recorded and the video was shared on social media for the world to see

Viewers loved the learners' priceless reaction and how they surrounded the teacher to congratulate her

A school teacher surprised her learners with a pregnancy reveal. Image: @andzy88

A beloved teacher surprised her students with a special announcement. The excitement was palpable as the teacher shared that she was expecting a bundle of joy.

Woman reveals baby bump

The teacher spelt out the word "pregnant" as her learners eagerly chanted along. They quickly deciphered her message and ran towards her to extend their congratulations.

The joy and excitement on their faces are shown in a TikTok video posted by @andzy88.

Video of pregnancy reveal spreads

The video made its rounds on the platform and captured the hearts of Mzansi netizens. With over 208,000 views and counting, it reminded viewers of the strong bonds formed between teachers and pupils.

Watch the video below:

SA moved by the wholesome school scene

An outpouring of love and support is also overflowing in the comments section. Many loved how the woman shared her milestone with her supportive learners.

See some reactions below:

@marlenekhoza wrote:

"Being in an all-girls school is top tier and I’ll never be convinced otherwise. Blessings mommy. ❤️"

@CandyBaloyi1 asked:

"Who else thought this was Nomzamo Mbatha?"

@Nellynelz mentioned:

"Our teachers never bothered with announcements. We’d just see them walking slower, their tummy growing bigger and then they go away for a few months lol."

@bule8703ncengwa shared:

"I'm a geography teacher and pregnant, never announced my pregnancy but they are calling me mama ka tropical cyclone."

@naturally_rotondwa

"Argh this is so precious. That baby has so many aunties thle. "

@_Mathenjwa wrote:

"These girls are smart, it would have taken me the full nine months to realise. "

@ViviMarsh commented:

"The best thing I’ve seen today."

@user74587650112354 added:

"So much joy and love from them."

Mrs Bullock announces baby number 2

In a similar article, Brielfy News reported that Mzansi TikTok star and teacher Mrs Bullock announced that she’s pregnant in true Mrs Bullock style – in a TikTok dance clip. This time she got hub in on it and fans loved it!

Mrs Bullock already has a daughter who she sometimes features on her TikToks. Adding another member to the family has filled her heart with joy.

