South African comedian and radio personality Felix Hlophe recently apologised for his actions after GBV claims were made against him

The Gagasi FM star found himself being muted by the radio station and his listeners for acting violently towards his first wife

Hlophe returned on air on Monday, 19 January 2026, where he publicly apologised

Felix Hlophe apologised to his listeners.

Things have been quite shaky for the popular comedian and radio personality Felix Hlophe, after he got muted by his radio station, Gagasi FM and his listeners after he was accused of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

According to Daily Sun Newspaper, the star returned to work on Monday, 19 January 2026, where he made a public apology to his fans and listeners on air for what he had done to his first wife, Tracy, during the festive season last year.

"Thanks so much for the support. I'm so sorry for disappointing you guys. I regret doing what I did and will also apologise in an appropriate manner," he said.

Hlophe further mentioned that the world needs good role models and that he is not proud of his actions, as many people look up to him, but he is working on gaining their trust again and becoming a great role model to them.

He said:

"This world needs good behaviour, and for the longest time, I was making sure that I was setting the example for my own kids and for the kids that are looking up to me, even here at work, for those looking up to me. I really missed my steps this time. Without justifying anything, I regret it because I could have acted better."

Felix Hlophe breaks his silence

Following the allegations that trended over the festive season, Hlophe broke his silence over claims that he was abusing his wife, Tracy Hlophe.

Hlophe was cornered to release a statement on Saturday, 27 December 2025, to set the record straight. In the statement, the radio and TV personality stated that his wife and children had returned home safely after the incident on Christmas Eve.

He had written at the time:

"Tracy and I have consciously chosen peace over conflict, and respect over resentment, and unity over division."

A petition to get him removed from his job at the radio station was created on Sunday, 28 December 2025. Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula had shared the petition on his X account.

Netizens reacted to Felix Hlophe's apology.

A look at how many times Felix Hlophe went viral online

