Lamiez Holworthy Trends After Shading Her Lookalike in Viral Video
- Lamiez Holworthy recently took a not-so-subtle jab at her lookalike after she went viral on social media
- This comes after several people called out the woman, Lamiez included, for being rude to fans for pointing out their similarities and identical styles
- Fans were hysterical and flooded the comment section of the real Lamiez' post to troll her lookalike
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Lamiez Holworthy has once again entered the chat after her lookalike sparked a social media firestorm for her foul behaviour towards fans.
Now jokingly referred to by trolls as Lamanzi Holywater, the woman, who goes by Rural Zulu Girl on social media, was discovered by online users and trended for her having a similar style to Lamiez.
From their matching hair and bold fashion choices, to even their physique, tattoos and facial structure, fans were convinced that the former Live Amp host had a missing twin; however, it soon turned sour when the doppleganger began displaying rude behaviour toward anyone who pointed out the resemblance.
While fans initially celebrated the uncanny similarities, the atmosphere shifted when the lookalike began snapping at social media users, making it clear she wasn't interested in being compared to Lamiez.
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Having previously addressed her lookalike's behaviour in a lengthy social media post, Lamiez has now resorted to trolling the woman by making witty and subtle references to the drama, hoping to put the woman in her place.
The "Tattoo Lady" shared a video of herself on TikTok on 30 March 2026 that fans interpreted as a direct jab.
She was captured at an airport, carrying her hand luggage, including a R9,800 Hermès Birkin dupe by Saturday House, handpainted "You fake like this Birkin," a direct jab at the controversial lookalike. Fans quickly linked the bag’s message to the woman's lack of authenticity and her rude behaviour toward Lamiez' followers.
The woman has since closed off her comment section to avoid the relentless wave of trolling. As the video continues to make the rounds online with thousands of views, the message is clear: there is only one Lamiez, and no amount of copying can replace the original.
Watch Lamiez Holworthy's video and her doppelgänger's latest post below.
Social media reacts to Lamiez Holworthy's video
Fans were in stitches, trolling Lamiez' lookalike with hilarious new names, with others teasing that they now do a "verification check" to ensure they are interacting with the real Lamiez and not her doppelgänger. Read some of the comments below.
ItuPoppy2000 laughed:
"Lamiez Lesworthy blocked me!"
Laosa said:
"I can't be the only one cross-checking the username before investing in a post."
aria.g joked:
"Double checked if it's not Lamanzi Holywater."
🇿🇦Amanda Nomcebo Nkosi👑🇿🇦 laughed:
"I see what you're doing with the bag, girl!"
Lamiez Holworthy recalls fan puking on her
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lamiez Holworthy's story about a fan throwing up on her.
The DJ opened up about the awkward encounter in a viral video and had social media in stitches.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za