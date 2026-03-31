New photos of Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu have led fans to believe that they got married on the low

Years after hinting at their engagement, the couple were spotted wearing wedding bands on several social media posts

This, after an alleged close insider shared details about the pair's relationship, claiming it was far from what they present to their followers

Cindy Thando and Bongani Zungu were spotted wearing wedding bands. Images: bonganizungu, cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

The rumour mill is spinning at full speed after new photos of actress Cindy Mahlangu and soccer star Bongani Zungu sparked intense speculation that the pair may have secretly tied the knot.

Years after the couple first hinted at an engagement, eagle-eyed fans spotted what appear to be unmistakable wedding bands on their ring fingers, leading many to believe they’ve officially said "I do" in a private, low-key ceremony.

This, after an alleged source close to the pair claimed they were going through a rough patch and that Zungu was planning to leave the mother of his child.

According to screenshots shared on 30 March 2026 by X (formerly Twitter) user Saltiesunmasked, a woman claiming to be married to a friend of the Amazulu midfielder said the couple was merely putting on an act for social media and pretending to be happy, whereas Zungu wanted out.

"He's planning on kicking her out when his contract with AmaZulu is over in Durban."

Cindy Thando and Bongani Zungu are rumoured to have quietly tied the knot after their relationship was said to be struggling. Image: bonganizungu

Source: Instagram

The unnamed source shared more unverified claims about the couple, alleging that they were struggling financially and that Mahlangu was "obsessed" with her partner.

The mole also claimed the pair would never get married. However, recent updates on Zungu's Instagram page suggest that they've long been tied the knot, with the footballer sporting a wedding band on several social media updates.

Another user, samu__hlophe, poured water on the "rocky relationship" narrative with screenshots of both Zungu and Mahlangu wearing wedding bands, suggesting that the "secret" marriage is not only real but has been official for some time.

As the debate rages on across social media, neither the former The Queen star nor the midfield maestro has officially addressed the rumours. For now, fans are left to piece together the puzzle, with many questioning the true identity of the mysterious insider.

See Bongani Zungu and Cindy Mahlangu's photos below.

Social media weighs in on the rumours

Fans and followers were "sat" as they digested several unverified claims of Bongani Zungu and Cindy Mahlangu's relationship, with some questioning the identity of the source. Read some of the comments below.

Tee_Bali said:

"That time, Cindy looks unproblematic; Anonymous just seems bitter."

Motso_Belk29 speculated:

"It is a hurt side chick."

ross_rori was confused:

"But R10k lobola is marriage, what do they mean that he will never marry her? Or are they referring to a white wedding?"

murphygee5 claimed:

"Lol, it's not anonymous, it's Khanyi, the ex."

Shandesh and girlfriend fuel break up rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shandesh and her girlfriend's cryptic social media posts.

Online users were quick to speculate that the pair may have called it quits, even after hinting at their engagement.

Source: Briefly News