A man found himself in a terrifyingly painful situation when a venomous snake spat in his direction

Snake expert Eduanne Niemand shared with the public what had happened to the man after the incident

Some social media users responded with well-wishes for the man, while others were stunned to hear that the snake species was active in the Western Cape

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A popular snake handler detailed the moment a black spitting cobra spat in a man's eyes. Images: Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control / Facebook, JeannetteKatzir / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Eduanne Niemand, the founder of Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control, shared that a man known as Uncle Jooste was on the road to recovery after a black spitting cobra spat venom into his eyes. The unfortunate occurrence sparked a discussion among social media users.

The Western Cape-based reptile expert shared the news of the 59-year-old Piketberg resident on his Facebook account on 28 March 2026, the day of the incident. Eduanne explained that Uncle Jooste's family immediately washed his eyes with milk and called for medical assistance. He was transported to Mediclinic Paarl, where the staff rinsed his eyes with distilled water.

Eduanne added in his post:

"A black spitting cobra's poison is cytotoxic and causes swelling if you were to be bitten, so imagine the pain of the spit in your eyes. The slingshot snake can spit up to 4m accurately at eyes that shine from a mouse or a human.

"Thank you, Dr Joane, for your help and knowledge and for asking for my advice and also letting me identify the snake correctly."

Take a look at the snake below:

Eduanne shared that a venomous black spitting cobra spat in Uncle Jooste's eyes. Image: Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control

Source: Facebook

Black spitting cobra gets the people talking

Hundreds of members of the online community headed to the comment section after hearing what had happened to Uncle Jooste. Several social media users expressed their dislike for the species, while others wished the man a speedy recovery.

Tinashe Trevor Maposa shared their thoughts:

"And people still say snakes are beautiful! I don't get it, honestly."

A concerned Santi Nel wrote:

"Uncle Jooste and family, I am sending good luck and a big angel to look after you well. I hope the pain is going to get better soon, and strength for your family because it must be terrible to see your loved one like that."

Stunned, Andrea Beighton exclaimed:

"Scary. The accuracy of the snake amazes me!"

Mickey Mickezo Wilson wondered under the post:

"And still you will say they don't see. How do they see the eyes of the human to spit?"

Kiki Moss added in the comment section:

"Excuse my ignorance, but I didn’t know we get these snakes in the Western Cape."

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Source: Briefly News