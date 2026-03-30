A South African man sparked a massive debate after confronting two foreign nationals over the country’s high unemployment

The clip was shared on TikTok, showing the visibly angry youth venting his frustrations about being jobless

Social media reactions were divided, with many viewers sympathised with his struggle, while others called for self-reliance

A young local man's emotional outburst against foreign nationals went viral, reaching millions of viewers online. Image: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

A raw and emotional video sparked a massive debate across South Africa after a young man was filmed venting his frustrations in the street.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @newsnexussa on 28 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining thousands of comments from sympathetic viewers.

The 25-year-old is seen followed by two men, allegedly from Bangladesh, who were pleading with him for a set of keys. The visibly angry youth refused. He shouted that he and other teenagers in his town remain jobless because of the presence of foreign nationals.

The viral confrontation over youth employment

The man did not hold back, directing his grievances straight to the government. He called out President Cyril Ramaphosa, demanding that the president visit his town. He wanted him to witness the reality of unemployed youth sitting while others occupy the job market. TikTok account @newsnexussa’s video visibly showed the growing frustration surrounding the local labour market and the plight of the youth.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debate about the venting man

The comments section became a battleground of opinions as over people weighed in on the man’s outburst.The viral clip, gained 1.5M views, and 3.2K comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the man's cry for employement. Many viewers said they understand where he comes from, saying they understand his perspective. One user said the problem was that people were taught to look for jobs and not create employment for themselves. Another user said pleaded with the president to reopen the factories which were closed to minimise the unemployment rate.

Many viewers were unsettled, and some asked the government to revive local factories. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @bra Ntswembu commented:

"Eish, madoda, Lord hear us."

User @Skilla Pila shared:

"He's not asking for R350, he wants a job."

User @Andile added:

"Honestly speaking, this guy is speaking sense here."

User @Tienie said:

"There's so much truth and anger in his voice 😭."

User @Mo Raka 🇿🇦 commented:

"The problem is we were taught to look for work rather than creating one for ourselves."

User Roshel pleaded:

"Please Mr President bring back the factories that are all closed. Create employment for our young South Africans. I feel the pain for this man🙏."

3 Briefly News articles about unemployment

A Pretoria woman sparked a massive debate after describing a painful experience during a job interview that left her feeling humiliated.

A viral video exposed a large pile of discarded job seekers' CVs, sparking outrage over wasted effort, dashed hopes, and a critical personal data breach.

A young lady shared her frustration about the unemployment crisis, highlighting its wide-ranging impact on the young and old sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News