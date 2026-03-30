Local content creator Sihle Dambuza shared a ritual he recently performed to show gratitude for his life achievements

The husband of City Makoti was hands-on during the custom proceedings and even delivered a moving speech, which earned him respect online

Viewers flooded the comments section praising the young father's family for staying true to his cultural roots while balancing being a modern husband

Sihle Dambuza went home to thank God and his ancestors for his many blessings. Image: @sihledambuza

Source: TikTok

Reality TV star, Sihle and his family went back home to the Eastern Cape for a Thanksgiving ritual he had planned, which saw the house full of family and attendees who came to support them.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @sihledambuza on 29 March 2026, where it gained massive attention and engagement from social media users.

Standing in front of family, friends and people who came to support them, the father of one delivered his speech. He explained that he had to do the Thanksgiving ritual as a way to show gratitude for his life, which is going very well. Sihle shared that the ritual consists of two phases. The first phase begins inside the home, where they speak to their ancestors and the mother of the household. They moved to the home's kraal, where they again spoke to the ancestors and explained what they were about to do.

The Thanksgiving ritual

The matter was again taken inside the house to give feedback on how things went in the kraal. Since he was the one performing the ritual, TikTok user @sihledambuza had to distribute the alcohol to attendees, separating the men's share from the women's. He noted that Western alcohol was just an add-on, stressing that umqombothi (traditional beer) was the main thing needed for a Thanksgiving event.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA love the perseverance of cultural rituals

The clip gained nearly 290K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were impressed by Sihle's love of his culture. Many viewers said he was on the right path and noted the importance of acknowledging the ancestors when things are going well in life. Some wished him and his family growth, prosperity, and all things great, and expressed their fondness for them. One viewer who is dating out of her race noted that watching Sihle makes her understand the Xhosa culture better.

Sihle was praised by many viewers for the cultural ritual. Image: @sihledambuza

Source: TikTok

User @Soso Luuh🇿🇦 commented:

"I love this so much. Kwande (may there be growth), ku khanye (may there be light). Kube chosi (may there be prosperity), camagu."

User @Adv Andani Matumba added:

"Sihle, this world is your playground. You are meant to shine brighter like the north star👌."

User @Khanyisa Kwinana shared:

"Sihle, ulandele igama usisipho esihle (you're following your name, beautiful gift) 🥰."

User @Tendani Makhavhu commented

"Your heart is something truly special. The way you show gratitude, kindness, and humility doesn’t go unnoticed—it quietly touches and inspires everyone around you. In a world where so much can feel rushed or self-centred, you remain grounded and full of grace, and that is such a beautiful thing. Never change, because your light is rare and deeply needed. To more blessings, myeni ka Kungi no tata ka (Kungi's husband and daddy to) Nkosana 🙌."

User @D.ike said:

"Oh, Sihle, this was so heartwarming. Camagu, bhuti. Blessings to you and your precious family ❤️."

User @Danielle shared:

"Watching you makes me understand things more in the Xhosa culture. My boyfriend is Xhosa, so it gives a lot of insight. Thank you for that🙂.'

3 Briefly News articles about rituals

A family performing a traditional ritual at home experienced an unexpected mishap when one of the chicken's feathers caught fire from nearby candles.

A local makoti shared a video of her and her in-laws going to perform an Easter tradition at the graveyard in the early hours of the morning.

A granny watched her two granddaughters with pride while performing a Xhosa traditional dance at an Eastern Cape rural ceremony.

Source: Briefly News