A man from Kwa-Zulu-Natal invited his parents to his home in Johannesburg, and they displayed just how proud they were of him

In the video shared on TikTok, the parents who couldn't hide their excitement at seeing the gorgeous apartment soon made themselves at home

Social media users were touched, specifically by the mom's reaction to the gorgeous, fully furnished flat, and they told the creator how blessed he was

The parents of a young man were impressed by his gorgeous home in Johannesburg. Image: @scelow_hlophe

Source: TikTok

A Zulu man from Mnambithi proudly welcomed his parents to his home in Gauteng, where they visibly displayed their pride and happiness at his achievement.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @scelow_hlophe on 28 March 2026, where it went viral, garnering massive views from a moved online community.

The parents arrived from Mnambithi to see their son's apartment. As soon as they got to the complex, the mom was overjoyed, while her son hyped her up. After completing the outside of the complex, it was time for her to go inside the apartment. As soon as they set foot inside, the mom and dad were in awe of the place's beauty. They raved about how gorgeous the apartment looked while moving to other parts.

The parents visit their son's Johannesburg apartment

As soon as the mom saw the bedroom, she couldn't stop gushing, praising her son with cute nicknames. When she saw the big mirror in the room, she immediately broke into a dance, before throwing herself into the bed. Amused, they all left the main bedroom for the second, which was equally stunning. At this point, the mom praised her son for his hard work and repeatedly told him how beautiful his place was. She told TikTok user @scelow_hlophe that the place resembled a hotel, jokingly saying she now understands why they don't want to visit home.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the joyful mom

The viral clip gained 736K views and over 3.3K comments from social media users who were moved by the mom's infectious energy. Many viewers called the creator blessed to have such a mom, who celerates her son's achievements wholeheartedly. Some said the creator was happy to have his parents witness their answered prayers and called him blessed. Others expressed their fondness for the mom, calling her a vibe.

Local viewers also loved the man's home's decorations. Image: @scelow_hlophe

Source: AFP

User @Boss Lilly👑 commented:

"After entering the bedroom, whatever she was saying shows that you'll always be her baby🥰😂. "Ali Popole, Poposhe Qeqe, Nano Mandondondeee, Tururu tutu×2🔥."

User @yourgirlmpho0 added:

"This is beautiful. Wishing your family the very best."

User @her_own_her0 shared

"Thanks for sharing this experience with us🥹. Your parents are getting to see the work of their prayers upon your life. You are so blessed, and I'm happy."

User @ZAH commented:

"She’s literally blessing the rooms as she throws herself on the bed. So heartwarming, you are blessed to still have both parents and them experiencing the success of their child. Makwande (wishing you growth0🙏."

User @Thami Sibisi said:

"I’m in love with the mamzo. She is such a vibe 👌🏾."

User @Itumeleng GM 🇿🇦✌🏽commented:

"I am just too emotional. Thank you, my brother, you also did it for me because I can't do that for my parents. You're blessed and keep making them happy."

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Source: Briefly News