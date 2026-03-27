A gentleman showed how a community gathering in Hoy Park turned chaotic as residents expressed their frustration at an ANC representative

The crowd made so much noise that the representative could barely be heard, and water bottles began flying

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of humour and strong opinions about what the moment says about where things stand with the ruling party

A young man from Pretoria. Images: @wandile.sphelele.2025

Source: Facebook

A video making the rounds on Facebook showed how fed up some communities are getting with their local representatives. Pretoria content creator @wandile.sphelele.2025 shared the clip of a community gathering in Hoy Park, Johannesburg, where an ANC representative had come to address residents. What followed was far from a calm meeting. The crowd was loud and very restless. They were clearly not in the mood to listen. The noise was so intense that whatever the representative said was drowned out by the constant grumbling. Then came the bottles. Water bottles started flying through the air in the direction of the representative as the frustration in the crowd spilled over into action.

According to an ANC press media release, the party has acknowledged failures at the local government level and put in place what they call a War Plan. This is an Accelerated Service Delivery Action Plan aimed at delivering visible improvements within three, six and twelve months. The plan focuses on fixing potholes, collecting refuse on schedule, repairing water leaks, restoring street lights and getting stalled housing projects moving again.

ANC councillors have been instructed to spend less time in offices and more time in communities, holding regular ward meetings and being accessible to residents. The party says those who fail to meet service delivery standards will be removed.

For many communities, however, those promises have been made before, and the scene in Hoy Park suggested that patience in at least one part of Joburg has run out entirely.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA stunned by ANC rep's reception at Hoy Park

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments section on Facebook user @wandile.sphelele.2025's clip:

@Fikzo Khumalo wrote:

"That flying bottle was personal."

@Fikzo Khumalo added:

"One loaf, one family."

@Bongiwe Mabhongo said:

"I almost thought they were in horn park."

@Mpokeleng Mkhize wrote:

"A good dancer knows when to leave a stage."

@Cebo Machi found the clip hilarious and joked:

"I have a message for you: next time..."

@Seun Potsane asked:

"Is this Shembe?"

@Tough Mkhashila joked:

"Throwing bottles? So these people didn't hear about rotten tomatoes. I am kidding."

A man standing in front of a crowd in Hoy Park. Images: @wandile.sphelele.2025

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News