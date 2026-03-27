Magasela Mzobe Resigns As MK Party Head of Presidency
- Another high-profile member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has stepped down after alleged tensions in the leadership
- Magasela Mzobe, who was the head of the Presidency, has stepped away from his position to focus on developing his football team
- South Africans commenting on the news joked that the MK Party was a family party and a stokvel
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Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced journalist at Briefly News, contributed to political and traditional leadership coverage in Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.
GAUTENG— The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has lost another senior official within its top ranks. Magasela Mzobe has resigned from his post as the Head of the party's Presidency.
According to @ewnreporter, the resignation allegedly follows a fallout with the party president, Jacob Zuma. However, Mzobe said that he was stepping down to focus on his football club, Newcastle All Stars, which is in the ABC Motsepe League.
South Africans roast MK Party
The party did not escape taunts and jeers from netizens.
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Dk said:
"No one, and I mean no one, except his kids, can stand the old man."
Rele remarked:
"It's a family party. They are relatives. They will resolve it soon and call it a chess move."
Tshegofatso observed:
"There's always someone resigning at this party."
Thabo Matji remarked:
"The centre is not holding. Clearly. Zuma was the problem in the ANC. No one can convince me otherwise."
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za