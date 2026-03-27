Another high-profile member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has stepped down after alleged tensions in the leadership

Magasela Mzobe, who was the head of the Presidency, has stepped away from his position to focus on developing his football team

South Africans commenting on the news joked that the MK Party was a family party and a stokvel

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced journalist at Briefly News, contributed to political and traditional leadership coverage in Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Another senior MK Party member has resigned. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has lost another senior official within its top ranks. Magasela Mzobe has resigned from his post as the Head of the party's Presidency.

According to @ewnreporter, the resignation allegedly follows a fallout with the party president, Jacob Zuma. However, Mzobe said that he was stepping down to focus on his football club, Newcastle All Stars, which is in the ABC Motsepe League.

South Africans roast MK Party

The party did not escape taunts and jeers from netizens.

Dk said:

"No one, and I mean no one, except his kids, can stand the old man."

Rele remarked:

"It's a family party. They are relatives. They will resolve it soon and call it a chess move."

Tshegofatso observed:

"There's always someone resigning at this party."

Thabo Matji remarked:

"The centre is not holding. Clearly. Zuma was the problem in the ANC. No one can convince me otherwise."

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News