Collen Makhubele, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's former Chief Whip in Parliament, has stepped down from her role as MP in the National Assembly

She submitted her resignation to the house on 23 February and described that it was an honour to serve the party at a Parliamentary level

Netizens commenting on the announcement were reeling as her resignation as an MP followed her removal as the Party's Chief Whip

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's former Chief Whip Colleen Makhubele has resigned as a Member of Parliament for the party on 23 February 2026.

Eyewitness News shared a copy of her resignation letter, which she directed to the National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Didiza. Makhubele was appointed as an MP in January 2025. She was then appointed as the Chief Whip. However, she was removed from the position as well.

Makhubele did not provide a reason for her resignation. She stated that her call to serve in Parliament was inspired by the forebearers of the country's democracy and said that South Africans place their trust and hope in Members of Parliament.

South Africans react

Netizens commented on her resignation.

Vums said:

"MK is destroying these young politicians. I hope they have learned a big lesson from this and picked themselves up to revive their political careers."

Njabulo Nzimande said:

"She will be unveiled as MKP's Joburg mayoral candidate."

Anna remarked:

"MK is a Zuma stockvel."

This is a developing story.

