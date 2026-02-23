The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has filed an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 23 February 2026

The party raised concerns about Advocate Shamila Batohi's conduct during cross-questioning during the Nkabinde Inquiry

South Africans took to social media to comment on the MK Party's legal challenge, with many supporting the decision

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The MK Party has filed an urgent court application against Advocate Shamila Batohi's pension payout. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ GovernmentZA (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is seeking to prevent Advocate Shamila Batohi from receiving her pension and other post-term gratuities, pending a review.

Advocate Batohi was the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) until her contract ended officially on 31 January 2026. She was replaced by Advocate Andy Mothibi.

Batohi’s tenure as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ended on a sour note following her conduct at the Nkabinde Inquiry. The inquiry is holding hearings into the fitness of Advocate Andrew Chauke to hold the office of Director of Public Prosecutions. Batohi recently walked out of proceedings and refused to continue her cross-examination without legal representation, sparking a lot of criticism online.

The MK Party raised concerns about Advocate Shamila Batohi's conduct during the Nkabinde Inquiry. Image: GovernmentZA/ Flickr

Source: UGC

MK Party files papers against Batohi

On Monday, 23 February 2026, the party filed papers in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to urgently block the payment of former Batohi‘s pension and other post-term gratuities, pending a review.

The application also aims to reverse the decision to fund her legal costs in the Nkabinde Inquiry, with the party saying that concerns were raised after her testimony at the inquiry. The party argued the legal bid seeks to ensure that public funds were spent ‘lawful, rational and constitutionally defensible’ in circumstances where concerns are raised.

The MK Party added that there was material regarding Batohi’s tenure which needed to be considered before any payment of financial benefits could be authorised. The party’s application is expected to be heard in March 2026.

South Africans react to MK Party’s legal challenge

Social media users weighed in on the MK Party’s legal challenge, with many agreeing with the party’s stance.

Thapelo Shiburi said:

"I'm not a big fan of the MKP, but I stand with them on this one. Indeed, this woman was on holiday in that office. She never achieved anything nor informed the public about important issues in the office."

Mkuseli Dibela noted:

"She is so close with Ramaphosa."

Krila Mfeni added:

"Good move by MKP. This Batohi was a big legal blunder committed by Ramaphosa. The State can't keep on paying this person who successfully failed the NPA task."

Melo Tlou stated:

"In Mzansi, you get paid for failing to do your job or for being corrupt."

Desiree Fun-Sum suggested:

"Block the fraudulent ANC members’ pension funds. They stole enough billions."

Sizwe Dlamini said:

"This Batohi has been looting the State coffers."

MK Party files complaint against Batohi

Briefly News reported that the MK Party filed two complaints against NPA head, Advocate Shamila Batohi.

The party, led by Jacob Zuma, accused the NDP of corruption and mishandling several violent crime cases.

The complaints focused on the 2010 killing of 16-year-old Kwazi Ndlovu, which the party claims was improperly investigated.

Source: Briefly News