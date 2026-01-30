Advocate Shamila Batohi delivered her final report on her last day as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

Batohi believes that she left the NPA in a better state than how she found it when appointed on 1 February 2019

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) urged South Africans not to lose faith in the criminal justice system

Advocate Shamila Batohi urged South Africans not to lose faith in the NPA. Image: GovernmentZA/ Flickr

Source: UGC

GAUTENG – Advocate Shamila Batohi has presented her final report as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), ending her seven-year term as the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Batohi was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 1 February 2019 and became the first woman to be elected to the position. She also became the first NPA head to complete the full term in office.

Batohi has often faced criticism during her term in office, with many noting that the NPA failed to secure several high-profile convictions. Batohi and the NPA have been criticised in matters related to Timothy Omotoso, Shepherd Bushiri and the Gupta brothers, to name a few.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She's previously defended the work done by the NPA, despite growing calls for her to resign.

The NPA failed to secure a conviction in the case against Timothy Omotoso. Image: amr amr/ Flickr

Source: UGC

Batohi says she leaves behind a more credible NPA

During a press briefing on her final day on 30 January 2026, Batohi said she believes that she leaves behind an NPA that is more credible, more independent, and more future-ready.

She noted that while there was an improvement from the time she took over, there were still systemic issues and rot within the system that needed to be addressed once and for all.

Batohi noted that it had been an extremely difficult, but purposeful journey, noting that there have challenges.

“We are committed to prosecuting corruption every day, every hour, but the truth is simple: no part of the criminal justice system succeeds alone.”

She explained that instead of seeing it as a moment of crisis, she welcomed the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, saying that South Africa needed a full, honest evaluation of the criminal justice system so that it could be strengthened as a whole.

Batohi urges South Africans not to lose hope

She also called on South Africans not lose faith in the criminal justice system, saying that this would embolden criminals. She added that South Africa was in a difficult position, as far as crime is concerned.

“The most dangerous thing we could do is lose hope. Hopelessness is a gift to criminals. If South Africans lose faith in the rule of law, the people trying to break the system win without firing a shot,” she added.

She also expressed confidence that Advocate Andy Mothibi will do a great job of leading the NPA to new heights. Mothibi, the current Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after a panel interview of six other candidates, and found that none of them were suitable candidates.

Batohi marks 6 years without a high-profile conviction

Briefly News also reported that in February 2025, Batohi marked six years without securing a high-profile conviction.

The NPA head was criticised for her lack of action during her time as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

South Africans were not surprised by Batohi's failure, saying that she was appointed by the African National Congress.

Source: Briefly News