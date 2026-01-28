Dali Tambo, the son of the late anti-apartheid activists who were sent into exile, Oliver and Adelaide Tambo, is reportedly recovering after experiencing a heart attack

The mild decline in the former host of the TV show People of the South was said to be related to stress, and thankfully, he is in recovery

While the reason for the stress remains unknown, it was reported last year that Dali owed the South African Revenue Service more than R1 million in unpaid taxes, an amount that can cause anyone to stress

On Monday, 26 January 2026, news broke that businessman and iconic media personality Dali Tambo had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack. Fortunately, things are looking good for the former People of the South television host, who is reportedly in the recovery stage.

According to The Citizen, close sources confirmed that the veteran media personality's health scare was linked to stress-induced hypertension, and he was in the process of receiving medical care and responded well to treatment.

While the reason for the stress wasn't made known to the public, last year, Briefly News shared that Dali reportedly owed the taxman over R1 million in unpaid personal income tax, which can cause anyone's health to spiral.

Sunday World revealed that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) applied for judgment against the businessman in the Johannesburg High Court after he had allegedly failed to settle his debt. South African social media users lambasted SARS for going after Dali, the son of anti-apartheid activists and former political exiles Oliver Tambo and Adelaide Tambo.

After hearing the news, one person on X said:

"Children of ANC struggle stalwarts are losing grip of South Africa. South Africa is on its knees."

Who was Adelaide Tambo?

While much is known about the former ANC president (1967 to 1991), Oliver Tambo, and how he fought for the end of apartheid, his wife, Adelaide, was just as powerful during the struggle.

According to the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation's website, Adelaide, who was born on the same day as Nelson Mandela (18 July), joined the ANC Youth League at 18 and was elected the chairperson of the George Groch branch. She provided her political assistance in many ways throughout her life, including identifying and financially helping families whose children left South Africa after the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Dali Tambo's plea to ANC to honour his late father

During the 2024 elections, Dali encouraged the ANC to strive for a majority win as a tribute to his late father's legacy. He shared that a victory would not only honour his father but also the sacrifices of the political party over the past few years, SABC News reported.

Dali's words grabbed the attention of many South African social media users, who voiced concerns over corruption within the ANC. One person noted that if Oliver were alive, he would have grieved over the state of the nation.

