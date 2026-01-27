Popular South African television host and media personality Dali Tambo is reportedly in the hospital

Tambo, who is famously known for hosting SABC2's TV show People of The South, was reportedly hospitalised on Monday, 26 January 2026

The veteran TV personality previously made headlines when it was reported that he owed SARS over R1 million

Veteran media personality and businessman Dali Tambo worried South Africans on Monday, 26 January 2026, when it was reported that he had been hospitalised.

Tambo previously had social media users talking when it was revealed that he owed R1.7 million in unpaid taxes.

The TV personality follows in the footsteps of former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba, who was also hospitalised.

The Citizen reported on Monday, 26 January 2026, that the veteran TV personality and entrepreneur is receiving medical care and is recovering in the hospital after a mild heart attack.

Tambo's team confirmed that the TV personality's heart attack was linked to stress induced hypertension. This is a condition that doctors are managing closely as part of his recovery.

Social media user @happymnguni shared a video on his X account in April 2024 of the TV personality honouring his late father, Oliver Tambo.

"Dali Tambo says he's thankful that people remember his late dad, Oliver Tambo, at the wreath-laying event in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday, 24 April," he captioned the clip.

Who is Dali Tambo?

Dali Tambo is the son of the late former ANC President Oliver Tambo and his wife Adelaide Tambo. The media personality has two sisters, Nomathemba and Tselane Tambo.

The Tambo Foundation reports that the media personality is the founder of Artists against Apartheid as well as the CEO of the National Heritage Project Company, which aims to bring to fruition the National Heritage Monument Project.

The site also reveals that Dali Tambo is also the director of Southern Stream Production Company as well as the CEO and Chairperson of Koketso Holdings.

According to LinkedIn, Tambo Dali currently serves as the Chairman of Siyaya TV, famously known as Moja Love, and is a member of the Market Theatre Council.

TVSA reports that Tambo is best known for hosting the upmarket talk show People of the South, from 1994 to 2002 and again from 2012 to 2013.

The businessman holds a Bachelor's Degree in International Affairs and Political Science from the University of Paris, where he worked in film and television in the United Kingdom, on productions such as Richard Attenborough's Cry Freedom.

Dali Tambo calls for decisive ANC win to honour late father

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that media personality and businessman Dali Tambo urged the ANC to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections to honour his late father, Oliver Tambo.

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony, Tambo emphasised the importance of aiming for at least 61% in the polls.

South Africans on social media weighed in on Tambo's call, and many voiced concerns over corruption within the ANC.

