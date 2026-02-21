The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) weighed in on the arrest of Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling party indicated that it was waiting for an official statement from South African authorities regarding the arrest

Social media users weighed in on the party's response to the arrest of the former president's son in South Africa

ZANU-PF has responded to the arrest of Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine. Image: @InsideOutNewsSA/ @OppaMuchinguri

Source: Twitter

ZIMBABWE - The Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) has refrained from issuing a statement about the arrest of Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe until it gets more official information from South African authorities.

Bellarmine, the son of the late Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe, was arrested on Thursday, 19 February 2026, at his Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. Bellarmine and another man were taken into custody and questioned as part of an attempted murder investigation.

The arrest was effected following the shooting of a 23-year-old employee on the property. The duo are expected to appear in court on Monday, 23 February 2026 and will face attempted murder charges.

Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested on 19 February 2026 at his Hyde Park home. Image: @News101Global

Source: Twitter

How did ZANU-PF respond to the news?

Zimbabwe’s ruling party, of which Robert Mugabe was the leader, said it was awaiting an official statement from South African authorities before issuing a comment.

ZANU-PF spokesperson, Farai Marapira, also noted that the arrest of Mugabe’s son was a private matter, involving a private citizen, and was not a party issue.

“The party does not flip-flop on its stance, which was made clear to me by President M that we have zero tolerance for impunity or any matters that may dissuade the pure functioning of the law.

“Be that as it may, we have full belief and trust in the South African legal service and the police that they’ll do a full investigation. And at this moment, it’s a bit premature to be commenting on the matter until the police have issued a statement,” the party said.

South Africans weigh in on ZANU-PF’s response

Social media users weighed in on ZANU-PF’s response to the arrest, with many not impressed by it.

Phineas Snr hilariously suggested:

“Next thing ZANU-PF will tell police to release him.”

Beth Biggs stated:

“As long as ZANU-PF knows that this is South Africa and they are not ruling here. We have one law for everybody.”

Bongani Mgubela said:

“No need for an official statement, he's an ordinary person (just the son of the former president). There are many Zimbabweans languishing in our jails, and no official statement was made about them.”

Mtobi Nash agreed:

“Why should South Africa give them an official statement? We catch Zimbo criminals every day, and were never asked to provide official statements for their arrests?”

Boyze Mabaso added:

“Why are politicians involving themselves in the arrest of a person? Let the police do their job without you politicians interfering.”

Patrick Vilakati asked:

“What does a crime committed by an ordinary person have to do with political parties?”

Source: Briefly News