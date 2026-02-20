A source of the Mugabe family has distanced the family from businessman Malcolm X

The South African businessman was reportedly among the first to arrive on the scene where Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe was arrested

Mugabe allegedly shot a gardener who was rushed to the hospital, and is facing multiple charges

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk in South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases at Daily Sun.

Malcolm X alleged that he was part of the Mugabe family. Images: @Zimlive and @Mutwanamba_SA

Source: Twitter

HYDE PARK, JOHANNESBURG — A source close to the Mugabe family denied that businessman Malcolm X was related to the family. Malcolm X was reportedly one of the first people on the scene where former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe allegedly shot a gardener in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on 19 February 2026.

Newzroom Afrika spoke to The News Hawks managing editor, Dumisani Muleya, about how Zimbabweans were reacting to the news of the arrest. Muleya also reacted to the allegations that Malcolm X was related to the family and was a representative.

Malcolm X is not related to Mugabe's family: Muleya

Muleya said that a lot of security was around them, and some of those who were on the scene were former members of the security agency in Zimbabwe who now reportedly have their own security firms. He pointed out that Malcolm X was most likely part of their security detail.

View the video on X here:

Grace Mugabe reacts to her son’s arrest

Zimbabwe’s former first lady, Grace Mugabe, was reportedly not happy with her son’s arrest. A source close to the family told SABC News on 19 February that Grace was furious with how her sons conduct themselves in South Africa. She, however, cannot visit her son behind bars as she has an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Grace Mugabe was displeased that her son was arrested in Johannesburg. Image: Zinyange Auntony / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens discuss Malcolm X’s Mugabe connection

South Africans were sceptical about Malcolm X’s link to the Mugabe family.

Mgijmi theorised:

“I suspect these guys are linked to the illicit gold trade in Zimbabwe and politicians.”

Bongani K said:

“SAPS must arrest these two guys, including that private security Batista. There’s a high probability that they left with the gun. That crime scene was contaminated.”

Sim wondered:

“And then the gun goes missing. Those two are showing themselves to be sinister characters.”

My Health, my Wealth added:

“He must be arrested with immediate effect.”

Piet pointed out:

“The police were supposed to search him. The gun was with him.”

SAPS seize suspicious car at Mugabe shooting scene

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service confiscated a vehicle that was outside the house where Mugabe allegedly shot a gardener. Mugabe was arrested and could be facing attempted murder charges.

The police returned to the scene to search for the gun that was used during the shooting. When the police arrived, a black BMW was on its way out. What caught the police’s eyes was that the vehicle was fitted with white lights and a police siren, prompting the vehicle’s seizure.

Source: Briefly News