The EFF has discussed the possibility of former member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as a mayoral candidate

This was after the Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julius Malema, said Ndlozi was welcome to return to the party

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini opened up about Ndlozi as the party's possible candidate for the Johannesburg mayoral race

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Julius Malema praised Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, while Marshall Dlamini clarified rumours of his return. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica and @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema's glowing remarks about former member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not mean that he would run as mayor for the Red Berets. This is as Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini dismissed the possibility of Ndlozi running for the position of mayor.

According to IOL, Dlamini clarified the party's position on suggestions that Ndlozi could join Democratic Alliance candidate Helen Zille in the race to be Johannesburg's number one citizen. While Malema spoke glowingly of Ndlozi after his departure, Marshall set aside notions of him running on behalf of the party.

Not a candidate: Dlamini

Dlamini told SABC News that there are no discussions that Ndlozi, who left the party in February 2025, would be a candidate. He spoke ahead of the party's planned launch of its mass voter registration campaign on 12 March and said that the party was not in talks with Ndlozi. He added that the party was not obsessed with status and works based on equality.

What did Malema say about Ndlozi?

Malema spoke days later on 26 March 2026 on the Clement Manyathela Show. Reiterating statements he made in the past, he remarked that Ndlozi never resigned and would always be welcomed to return to the party. He added that there are no laws or sections of the EFF constitution that would prevent Ndlozi from returning to the party. The Commander-in-Chief emphasised that Ndlozi did not join a political party after resigning from the EFF. Ndlozi joined Power FM as a host and resigned in February.

Marshall Dlamini snubbed rumours linking the EFF to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

A variety of opinions were shared in the comment section about Malema, with some calling him a flip-flopper.

Marago a Katse remarked:

"Flip-flopping everyday."

Ritesh Singh said:

"Malema knows that the EFF is in big trouble in the 2026 local government elections. They're going to lose support like in the 2024 elections."

Mpho Meso was unimpressed.

"Malema, through his inconsistencies, made the EFF lose bright minds like Mandisa Mashego, Andile Mngxitama, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and as it stands now, most people in the EFF T-shirt do not even know who the vice president or secretary of the party are."

Xibokoto Richard observed:

"The man is not interested in politics."

Dennis Wood added:

"The EFF is in for a further downfall in the coming elections."

Ndlozi calls for Ramaphosa to appoint Mkhwanazi as commissioner

In another Ndlozi-related article, Briefly News reported that the former EFF member called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the Acting National Police Commissioner. He spoke after the National Prosecuting Authority revealed that the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, was summoned to appear in court.

Masemola faces accusations that he was negligent in the awarding of the controversial tender to attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company, Medicare24. Ndlozi believed that the accusations were brought against Masemola to remove him, and by extension, Mkhwanazi and Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo's protection.

Source: Briefly News