Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as Acting National Police Commissioner

Ndlozi made the comments as Major General Fannie Masemola faces a court summons related to Vusimuzi Matlala's tender

South Africans took to social media to offer mixed reactions to Ndlozi's call for urgent police leadership changes

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the Acting National Police Commissioner. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the Acting National Police Commissioner immediately.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament made the statement in the wake of the news that Major General Fannie Masemola was issued with a summons to appear before a court of law.

The National Police Commissioner was served with the summons in relation to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s Medicare24 tender. Twelve police officers, including some brigadiers, were arrested in connection with the tender and have since appeared in court. Masemola will appear on 21 April 2026 and will face charges related to his alleged flouting of the Public Finance Management Act (PMFA).

Ndlozi discusses the decision to summon Masemola

Taking to social media, the former Power Talk host noted that General Masemola was not accused of corruption, but instead, the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) was charging him over PFMA violations.

Ndlozi speculated that this was done to have him removed, so that Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and General Mkhwanazi would be exposed and have no protection.

He stated that this was always the original mission and why Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), following criminal investigations into organised gangs and their collaborators in the high echelons of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wants Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to be appointed as Acting National Police Commissioner. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo

Source: Facebook

Ndlozi wants Ramaphosa to take action

The former EFF member also called on the President to be proactive and make some urgent decisions.

He encouraged Ramaphosa to suspend General Masemola, suspend the head of IDAC and appoint General Mkhwanazi as the Acting National Police Commissioner.

“Ramaphosa has a duty to defend the credibility of the criminal justice system. The criminals must not win,” Ndlozi stated.

South Africans react to Ndlozi’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Ndlozi’s statement, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@SimahMphahlele stated:

“A cartel member almost became National Commissioner because of somebody’s presidential ambitions being funded by cartels. This arrest was announced last winter by a cartel mouthpiece. If anything, this is a witch hunt.”

@Mutwanamba_SA said:

“I have seen people giving Mkhwanazi credit. Khumalo and Mkhwanazi have nothing to do with the recent arrests. Which arrests were a result of Mkhwanazi and Khumalo? As much as Mkhwanazi is doing a good job, let's not give him credit for things that have nothing to do with him.”

@baltysb1 asked:

“In a country where criminals are running the state and are operating with a meerkat system of living, how can you expect a president to throw in an eagle in that mob? What do you think will happen? Because General Mkhwanazi doesn't play with criminals.”

@Vena_tions noted:

“But Mkhwanazi is the subject matter. Him being a National Commissioner in the middle of this mess will be equal to him being a player and referee at the same time.”

@Bas_quit urged:

“Dear Cyril Ramaphosa. Make that appointment now.”

@NotYetUhuru1 claimed:

“IDAC is under these rogue elements.”

@Mdu379693238309 added:

“It will not happen in South Africa. The decision-making people are corrupt, so Mkwanazi is their enemy number one. It’s not happening at all. So much is at stake. There’s too much corruption.”

@Waltz42747233 stated:

“We will regret not having Mkhwanazi in that position.”

General Masemola could be placed on leave

Briefly News reported that General Masemola could be placed on special leave as he faces charges related to the Medicare24 tender scandal.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that President Ramaphosa was seeking legal advice before making any decision.

The outcome will depend on court proceedings and the legal considerations guiding the presidency’s next steps.

Source: Briefly News