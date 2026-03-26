A former Manzini Sundowns FC and Manzini Wanderers FC midfielder has reportedly passed away at the age of 31

The former Estwani international's father, who is also a former footballer, announced the player's death on Tuesday

Football fans joined the 31-year-old's family in mourning the death of the former Mbabane Highlanders star on social media

The football community has been thrown into mourning after the death of former Manzini Sundowns FC playmaker Mlamuli ‘Mlaba’ Nkambule was confirmed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The former Eswatini international is fondly remembered for his exceptional display in the final edition of the now-defunct Eswatini Post and Telecommunication Corporation (EPTC) Charity Cup, held at Somhlolo National Stadium in 2019.

According to reports, the 31-year-old rose to prominence during the tenure of Anthony Mdluli. He started his professional football career with Yellow Tigers in the Mbabane Promotion League before attracting the attention of Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga, who brought him to Umbelebele.

Known for his deadly left foot, the creative midfielder later signed for Manzini Sundowns, where he was named the captain, before moving on to Mbabane Highlanders. He subsequently signed for Manzini Wanderers and also had a short loan stint with Mbabane Swallows during a period when the Weslians were entangled in legal issues concerning their top-flight status.

In a related report, the South African football community lost former AmaZulu FC player Cecil Chiliza, and also youngster Jeandre Gaffoor.

Nkambule's father announces son's death

According to Times of Estwani, Nkambule's father, Phumlani Nkambule, who is also a former footballer, confirmed that his son passed on after battling respiratory complications, which reportedly developed following an injury he sustained during his time with Mbabane Highlanders.

“Mlamuli has indeed passed away, but only medical professionals can officially confirm his death,” Nkambule said.

Mlaba, who rejoined his beloved Wanderers at the start of the current season, also had another family member sharing details about what led to his death.

“Mlaba had been experiencing chest discomfort. Earlier, he told his house helper he felt unusually hot and asked her to pour water over his head,” the family member explained.

According to the same source, after the water was poured, the 31-year-old requested that a mattress be moved into the living room so he could get some fresh air, as he found the bedroom unbearably warm.

“The helper laid the mattress out for him, and he lay down there. That is where he passed away,” the source added.

Football fans mourn Nkambule's death

Football fans joined Nkambule's family to mourn the death of the former Manzini Sundowns FC star on social media.

Mandla Mdluli

"Eish what devastating news about our maestro, optimistic, determined, focussed, honest, trustworthy player, just to name but a few of his attributes, to his family, relatives, Manzini Wanderers family team mates, cordially, amiably, amicably find solace in d Lord God who is d one n only solace as He is also d creator, may his soul rest in peace n he will always be vividly recollected (remembered)."

Nkubra Ngozo

"Rest easy, Captain. My captain will miss you, soldier."

Johnnie Walker

"Yooo life is full of surprises, Rest in eternal peace 🕊️ Msutfu."

Patrick Msembi Dlamini

"Our prayers are with his family and the whole football family, Nkosyami."

Qiniso Msibi

"That long-range goal against Green Mamba 2 seasons back🙌🏾🙌🏾 Rest well, Legend."

Nhlanhla Mhlanga

"That's sad. Condolences to his family, friends, Manzini Wanderers Football Club and the entire football fraternity in the country. RIP Mlaba."

Former Sundowns midfielder dies at 43

Briefly News also reported that a former Mamelodi Sundowns star passed away at the age of 43 in South Africa.

The University of Pretoria Football Club released an official statement to announce the player's death on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Source: Briefly News