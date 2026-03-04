Former Mamelodi Sundowns and University of Pretoria FC midfielder has reportedly passed away at the age of 43

The University of Pretoria Football Club released an official statement to announce the player's death on Wednesday

South African football fans joined the AmaTuks in paying tribute to the former PSL star on social media

The South African football community have been thrown into mourning after the death of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Joseph ‘Mtororo’ Mthombeni was announced by the University of Pretoria Football Club on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Joseph ‘Mtororo’ Mthombeni passes away at the Age of 43. Photo: Mhlengi Josta Madlala

Source: Facebook

The former AmaTuks star passed away at the age of 43, and the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be made public.

Mthombeni turned out for AmaTuks from 2009 to 2011 before securing a move to Thanda Royal Zulu. Before his spell at Tuks, the Transnet School of Excellence academy graduate had earned a reputation at Mamelodi Sundowns for making a significant impact off the bench.

In a related report, the South African football community lost former AmaZulu FC player Cecil Chiliza, and also youngster Jeandre Gaffoor.

AmaTuks mourn Mthombeni's death

AmaTuks released an official statement on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to announce the death of Mthombeni on Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former AmaTuks captain Joseph 'Mtororo' Mthombeni," the AmaTuks statement reads on X.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates. May his soul rest in peace."

The club described Mthombeni as an exceptional and influential figure, composed and understated away from the spotlight, yet authoritative and dynamic whenever he stepped onto the field. Though naturally reserved, his performances consistently spoke volumes.

Former teammate Tebogo Monyai paid tribute to Mthombeni, describing him as a quiet but commanding leader whose intelligence, quality and commitment left a deep impression on everyone associated with AmaTuks. He added that the club remembers not only the accomplished footballer, but also the character and person behind the player.

AmaTuks announce the death of Joseph ‘Mtororo’ Mthombeni on social media. Photo: AmaTuks

Source: Twitter

Football fans mourn Mthombeni's death

Football fans joined AmaTuks to mourn the death of Mthombeni on social media.

Maningi McCutter Rain-doe

"Rest easy boi football fans will miss you."

Ndaba Mntungwa

"RIP Joseph, I remember him and Sipho Nunens in the Mamelodi Sundowns midfield under the late Ted Dumitru after Bennet Mnguni left for Russia, it was in 2002."

Rhulani Victor

"It's difficult for me to say rest in peace, my friend, you taught me a lot of things in football 🕊️🕊️🕊️ wisa hikurhula Buti Mthombeni as we used to call each other."

Andile Cele

"We grew up together at the school of excellence. Sad sad news 💔💔💔Rest in peace Mtho."

Aubrey Mogase

"RIP legend. You touched my heart with your football skills and made me happy to be a fan."

Orlando Pirates legend dies

Briefly News also reported that the South African football community mourned the loss of Lucas Tlhomelang, a former Orlando Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces defender

The star player passed away on Sunday, 4 January 2025, at the age of 49. Known affectionately as “Lookaround,” Tlhomelang was a steadfast presence on the pitch and a cherished figure off it.

Source: Briefly News