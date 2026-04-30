“R100K a Month Is Not Enough”: Cape Town Mom Breaks Down Her Family’s Budget in Viral Instagram Clip
A social media strategist from Somerset West has sparked widespread conversation online after posting an Instagram video breaking down exactly why a R100,000 monthly salary is no longer enough for a family to live comfortably in Mzansi. She used her own household as the example.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Magriet Groenewald posted the clip on 29 April 2026, citing a report by the Daily Investor that examined the budget of a household earning R100,000 a month.
According to Groenewald, the single biggest expense on that budget is SARS. She then walked her followers through her own family’s monthly expenses, a mom, dad, and two teenage daughters based in Somerset West in the Western Cape:
- Tax (SARS): R30,000
- Housing: R30,000
- Vehicles: R15,000
- Medical aid: R10,000
- Water and electricity: R10,000
- Education: R7,000
- Fuel: R5,000 - Lower than average because the family works from home.
- Groceries: R6,000–R8,000
- Insurance: R6,000
- DSTV: R799
- Phones: R1,800
- Internet: R1,000
- Gym: R700
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
When added up, Groenewald calculates total expenses at approximately R86,000. This leaves the family in the red once tax is factored in, with no provision for savings.
“There you see, a salary of R100,000, you’re only going to have R70,000 for expenses. So we would be over that budget. And I didn’t even include savings,” she said.
She noted that costs vary depending on where in the country a family lives, and encouraged her followers to share what they’re paying for housing.
See the breakdown in the Instagram clip below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za