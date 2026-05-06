In a Checkers trolley dash video, BigManKG surprises a woman with a cash gift, leading to an emotional reaction that leaves viewers touched

A second shopper takes part in a fast-paced trolley dash, with a stranger stepping in to help as crowds cheer them on

The moment ends on a high note with a big total and a small reward for the helper, sparking praise online for the feel-good act

One woman received R5 000, another, with a stranger's help, received a trolley full of meat. Image: @bigmankg

Source: TikTok

A trolley dash done right has left Mzansi emotional. The TikTok video posted on 04 May 2026 shows Keegan Gordan, popularly known as BigManKG, surprising an older woman during her lunch break. He offers her R5,000, and in her confusion, she asks: "Whose child are you?" before hugging him and stating she'll use the money to pay her bond.

BigManKG's next lucky shopper is a woman with a heart problem. She gets the chance to grab groceries in the store. A random man happily jumps in to help the woman fill her trolley, and as the 5-minute countdown begins, he grabs meat in numbers, faster than the woman herself, while people around them cheer them on, shouting “inyama!”

At the end, the trolley items totalled more than R9,000, marking a big win for the lucky shopper. BigManKG also rewarded the man who helped with a microwave, while the woman’s boss arrived at Checkers to hug her, adding to the emotional, feel-good moment.

The store was filled with high emotions as strangers and loved ones cheered and congratulated them. Image: @bigmanKG

Source: TikTok

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Turning trolley dashes into life-changing content

Trolley dashes are often used for charity and giving back, with brands, celebrities, and even sports teams like the Sharks joining in to support NGOs, children’s homes, struggling families, and random strangers, too. Participants usually plan it like a mission, mapping out the store and targeting high-value items like meat, butter, and coffee to make every second count. It’s also pure social media gold, with the fast, chaotic action turning into viral TikTok and Facebook clips that rack up huge engagement.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi gets emotional

Many South Africans took to @bigmankg's page and said the moment made them emotional and happy at the same time.

najlahseedat said:

"Whose child are you?" 😭😭❤️"

Dafro replied:

"Bro performed like the trolley is going to his home😭♥️"

lihlelidyani added:

"The guy just wanted a Microwave😭 eish my brother, I know people at home were grateful."

MaKhumalo/McMellow exclaimed:

"This whole video and everyone involved is so wholesome 🥹🥹❤️"

Bianca 🐱 noted:

"Oh my gosh, the first lady was so sweet, God really works in amazing ways ❤️"

Ma_Ngunezi❤️ said:

"Our parents are going through a lot 😭😭😭"

King_Pumpu stated:

"The guy who helped her 🥹🥹🥹"

Ziluu_M added:

"The screen is blurry🥺Who’s chopping onions??"

SLIE THE MC🎭 added:

"The spirit of ubuntu♥️"

sonder.shade.of.purple said:

"Oh man, this was so wholesome🥺 definition of making the world a better place."

More Briefly News Stories on trolley dashes

A 6-year-old girl’s playful trolley dash at a supermarket left Mzansi laughing as she confidently made her “serious” shopping choices in a light-hearted, viral moment.

A South African woman went viral after joining a trolley dash and making an unexpected choice by filling her trolley mainly with chicken.

A woman went viral after doing a trolley dash at a supermarket in a very slow, relaxed way instead of running, leaving Mzansi amused and questioning her laid-back strategy during a time-limited challenge.

Source: Briefly News