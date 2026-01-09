Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Lucas Tlhomelang passed away aged 49

The South African football community mourns the loss of Lucas Tlhomelang, a former Orlando Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces defender, who passed away on Sunday, 4 January 2025, at the age of 49. Known affectionately as “Lookaround,” Tlhomelang was a steadfast presence on the pitch and a cherished figure off it.

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Tlhomelang passed away on Sunday, 4 January 2025. Image:@soccerbet

Source: Facebook

Tlhomelang was born in Vryburg in the North West province of South Africa and grew up in the nearby Taung area. Known affectionately in football circles as “Look Around,” the nickname was coined early in his career by legendary coach Jomo Sono at Jomo Cosmos due to his habit of scanning the field before passing the ball, a trait that defined his style as a defender

Speaking exclusively to SABC Sport, his wife, Boikhutso Moilwa, shared a deeply personal tribute to her late husband, highlighting his resilience, generosity, and unwavering love.

Orlando Pirates legend's wife pays tribute

Moilwa described Tlhomelang as “a rose that grew from concrete,” praising his authenticity and kindness. Despite a long battle with a brain tumour, he remained a pillar of strength for his family, often expressing his love even in the toughest moments.

“One thing I admired most about him was his willingness to give without expecting anything in return,” Moilwa said.

“Even during the pain and hospital treatments, he found ways to make those around him feel loved and supported. That is how I will always remember him.”

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the legendary former Orlando Pirates defender Lucas Tlhomelang. Image: @soccerbeat

Source: Facebook

Tlhomelang football legacy and family memories

Tlhomelang’s career spanned several South African clubs, including Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Jomo Cosmos, and Bloemfontein Celtic. He also earned three caps for Bafana Bafana, leaving a lasting mark on the national team.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. His memorial service was held on Thursday, 8 January, with the funeral scheduled at the Pudumoe Community Hall in the North West on Saturday, 10 January.

Moilwa concluded:

“Lucas’s remarkable presence continues to touch my life. Losing him reminds me that nothing is permanent, but his love and memories will remain with me forever.”

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi paid tribute to Tlhomelang and sent a message of condolences to his family.

“This is very sad and so heartbreaking. This is what they mean when they say life is too short. I used to call him mfana wako Taung [a boy from Taung],” said Lekgwathi.

Tlhomelang’s passing marks another sad chapter in South African football in recent months. The football community also mourned the loss of Tendai Ndoro, the former Orlando Pirates striker, who died at 40 in August 2025 after a prolonged illness, leaving fans and former teammates in shock.

Other notable losses included Sinamandla Zondi, a young centre-back for Durban City in the National First Division, who collapsed before a match in April and later passed away in hospital, and Brian Banda, the former FC Platinum and Zimbabwe international midfielder, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 29 in June.

SA footballer dies on the pitch

Briefly News also reported that a SA footballer tragically collapsed and died after a league match at the Verulam Recreational Grounds on Todd Street in KwaZulu-Natal.

Witnesses said the player appeared fit and in good form during the match, leaving teammates surprised when he later complained of breathing difficulties.

