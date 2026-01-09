Amor Vittone opened up about life after the loss of her husband, Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen

Fans and followers celebrated her resilience as she stepped into a new relationship with businessman Marius van Biljon

Joost’s legacy on and off the rugby field remains a central part of Amor’s journey and public reflection

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Amor Vittone has paid tribute to her late husband, Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen, following the public announcement of her new relationship with radio DJ and businessman Marius van Biljon.

Amor Vittone and the late Springboks legend Jooste van der Westhuizen were married and separated in 2017. Image: Huisgenoot

Source: Getty Images

The singer and TV personality, who was married to Joost for 15 years, shared glimpses of her life post-tragedy, highlighting the enduring impact of her husband’s legacy in South African rugby. Fans flocked to her social media to send messages of support after she confirmed her new partnership, many reflecting on the irreplaceable role Joost played both on the field and in her life.

Honouring the Springboks legend

Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed away in 2017 from motor-neurone disease, remains a towering figure in South African sport. Widely regarded as one of rugby’s greatest scrum-halves, his skill, leadership, and sportsmanship earned him legendary status. Among the messages Amor liked was one that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“No one will take the place of Joost, but you deserve happiness.”

Another highlighted Joost’s legendary status:

“Joost was a legend, so sad he died early. But life goes on.”

Life after the death of Joost van der Westhuizen

Amor and Joost had two children, Jordan and Kylie. The former couple share son Jordan and daughter Kylie. Jordan turned 21 in January 2025 and is increasingly in the spotlight, not only as Joost’s son but as an individual who is carving his own path. Kylie, who turned 19 in March 2025, has also featured frequently in her mother’s social media posts.

Despite being separated at the time of his passing, the couple never divorced. The years following his death were marked by legal disputes over his estate, which Joost had amended in 2015 to leave his trust to his children. Amor maintains that an earlier 2009 joint will, naming her as his sole heir, remains valid, and she has pursued legal avenues to challenge the ruling.

Amor Vittone with her son Jordan van der Westhuizen. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Facebook

In December 2025, Amor shared a series of pictures as the family enjoyed the festive season together. In her latest post on Monday, 5 January, on Facebook, Vittone shared snaps from a cricket outing at the SA20 at Supersport Park in Centurion with her son Jordan and other family members. She captioned the post:

"Having fun at the SA20 Supersport Park."

While honouring Joost’s memory, Amor has embraced a new chapter in her personal life with Marius van Biljon, who, like her, has experienced the loss of a spouse. Social media followers have celebrated her resilience, acknowledging her right to happiness while remembering the sports icon she once shared her life with.

Through it all, Joost’s legacy on the rugby field endures, a reminder of the indelible mark he left on South African sport. As Amor moves forward, she continues to celebrate the life and achievements of one of rugby’s greatest legends.

Joost's ex-wife questioned over new look.

Briefly News earlier reported that Amor Vittone, the ex-wife of Joost van der Westhuizen, was questioned over her new look after sharing new pictures on social media.

Fans and followers were left surprised as they wondered whether the noticeable youthful appearance was a result of filters or possible cosmetic enhancements.

Source: Briefly News