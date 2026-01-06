Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen’s son Jordan enjoyed a day at SA20 Supersport Park with his mother, Amor Vittone

Rugby fans online flooded social media with compliments and well-wishes for the family’s outing

Jordan continues to make a name for himself in both football and modelling, following his father’s sporting legacy in his own way

The family of the late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen continues to spend quality time together on holiday. Van der Westhuizen had two children with singer and actress Amor Vittone.

Amor Vittone and the late Springboks legend Jooste van der Westhuizen were married and separated in 2017. Image: Huisgenoot

Source: Getty Images

The former couple share son Jordan and daughter Kylie. Jordan turned 21 in January 2025 and is increasingly in the spotlight, not only as Jooste’s son but as an individual carving his own path. Kylie, who turned 19 in March 2025, has also featured frequently in her mother’s social media posts.

Joost and Amor were married in 2002, welcoming Jordan first, followed by Kylie. They later separated before Jooste’s death in 2017, after his long battle with motor neurone disease.

In December 2025, Vittone shared a series of pictures as the family enjoyed the festive season together. In her latest post on Monday, 5 January, on Facebook, Vittone shared snaps from a cricket outing at the SA20 at Supersport Park in Centurion with her son Jordan and other family members. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Having fun at the SA20 Supersport Park."

Amor Vittone spent time with her family watching cricket. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Facebook

Fans praise Amor Vittone and family photos

Social media users were quick to react positively to the post:

@ChristineDaly:

"Beautiful pics. Thank you for sharing."

@JanineSmale:

"Amor Vittone, you look happy, my friend."

@NoelineCraig:

"Hi Amor, family friends… Stunning pics of all of you. Just love it. I’m so happy for you… You found happiness in your life… You deserve this. It’s what makes you happy… Go out there and live your life to the fullest with your family and kids… You have a beautiful family and kids… A beautiful close bond… Just love it. Stay humble and beautiful inside and out. May God bless you all. Take care."

@BelindaDeniseDeyzelDavis:

"Orange Army, my team."

@LezelleVenterBrits:

"Lots of blessings!"

@GowerChantelle:

"Be happy, happy… life’s too short not to be. I lost my fiancé to heart disease a year ago, and if I find happiness again, I’ll grab it ."

@InaBergh:

"Great photos, lovely people, and magical memories."

Joost Van der Westhuizen was part of the South African team that won the country's first Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995, but passed away in 2017. Image: Jamie McDonald

Source: Getty Images

Jordan van der Westhuizen’s rising profile

Jordan has made headlines for his sporting and modelling pursuits. Unlike his father, who was a rugby legend, Jordan chose football, previously training with youth academies such as Valencia and Reading in the UK.

In 2025, Jordan paid tribute to his late father during a Bulls vs Sharks match by wearing a jersey referencing Jooste’s iconic No. 9 shirt. Alongside sports, he has also pursued modelling, signing with Ice Model Management.

Joost's ex-wife questioned over new look.

Briefly News earlier reported that Amor Vittone, the ex-wife of Joost van der Westhuizen, was questioned over her new look after sharing new pictures on social media.

Fans and followers were left surprised as they wondered whether the noticeable youthful appearance was a result of filters or possible cosmetic enhancements.

Source: Briefly News