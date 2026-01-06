On Thursday, 1 January 2025, Amor Vittone officially introduced her new man to the public

The boyfriend also went social media official by posting a TikTok montage of their moments together

Fans flooded the comments beneath both posts with supportive and congratulatory messages

Joost van der Westhuizen's widow, Amor Vittone, went public with her new relationship. Image: Amor Vittone

Halala! Amor Vittone, the widow of Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen, has officially launched her new boyfriend on her social media accounts.

The singer and actress was previously romantically linked to plastic surgeon Dr Charles Serrurier, who is now married. In an interview with Martin Bester in July 2025, Amor Vittone clarified the nature of her relationship with Joost van der Westhuizen at the time of his death.

Days after giving fans a glimpse into her festive family reunion with her and Joost van der Westhuizen’s children, Amor Vittone went social media official with her new man on Thursday, 1 January 2026.

Amor Vittone introduces her new man

The silver-haired radio DJ and MC is seen beaming at the camera at the SA 20 cricket match, which was also attended by Amor Vittone’s son Jordan, with the blonde bombshell on his arm.

In another photo, taken at a New Year’s Eve party, Marius and Amor kiss each other to ring in 2026.

Amor Vittone captioned the post:

“Happy New Year 2026 🥂🥂🥂So blessed … new beginnings … ❤️❤️❤️”

See the photos below:

Marius, whose wife Shannon van Biljon died last year after a brief illness, also went social media official with his girlfriend Amor Vittone by posting a video montage on his TikTok account. In it, he and Amor embraced, kissed, and danced the night away.

Watch the video below:

South Africa reacts to Amor Vittone's new relationship

In the comments under Marius’ video, Amor Vittone professed her love for him. Amor Vittone wrote:

“Love you, my angel ❤️❤️❤️”

In the comments beneath Amor Vittone and Marius van Biljon’s posts, their followers celebrated their relationship.

Here are some of the comments:

Louisa Visser shared:

“So happy for you, here's to new beginnings and making unforgettable memories.”

Twané De Lange said:

“Marius and Amor, may your future be blessed with Love, Respect, Happiness and many memories. Everyone deserves to be happy!! May you both nurture each other’s hearts 💕 God made you cross paths for a reason and put two amazing people together. 👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏽”

Jo-anne Hofstander remarked:

“Congratulations, may this year bring you endless joy, love, and happiness, and may all your dreams come true! ❤️”

Tammy shared:

“I am so happy for her, she deserves happiness 😍”

Linda Gale Dalgleish said:

"It's wonderful, so happy for you. It's time to shine. ❤️❤️❤️🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂🌹🌹🌹🌹 And it's going to be a Happy New Year. God bless you all always, forever, and eternity. Love you all. 😘😘😘😘😘

South Africans reacted after Amor Vittone and her new boyfriend Marius van Biljon went official. Image: Amor Vitton

Who did Amor Vittone date after her husband's death?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote a detailed profile of Amor Vittone, including her love life following the death of her husband, Joost van der Westhuizen.

In 2022, five years after Joost's passing, Amor Vittone began dating plastic surgeon Charles Surrier before they split a year later. After dating Surrier, Amor Vittone hinted at finding love again.

