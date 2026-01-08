Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Jabu Mahlangu lashed out at fellow ex-players over their criticism of the national team coach

The feud erupted after South Africa’s elimination from the 2026 African Cup of Nations in Morocco, with Mahlangu urging former stars to prove themselves in coaching

The public exchange has ignited debate over the role of ex-players as pundits and the impact of their opinions on the development and morale of the national team

Former Bafana Bafana star Jabu Mahlangu publicly criticised Benedict Vilakazi, widely known as Tso, after Vilakazi and Junior Khanye, who recently called for the dismissal of South African national team coach Hugo Broos. Mahlangu argued that their commentary was overly harmful to the progress of South African football.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu slammed Bennedict Vilakazi and Junior Khanye in a social media rant. Image:@jabumhlangu

Source: Facebook

Mahlangu, formerly known as Jabu Pule, played for clubs including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, with a brief stint in Europe. He also represented Bafana Bafana, earning a reputation for his flair, dribbling, and creative play, although his career was often interrupted by off-field issues.

Mahlangu overcame a difficult childhood to achieve football stardom, but his love for partying and reckless spending led to financial struggles. He has openly admitted that footballers often lack proper financial education, which can result in bankruptcy after retirement.

Vilakazi and Khanye’s careers and challenges

Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi is famous for his time at Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows, known for his technical skill and attacking prowess. He also represented Bafana Bafana and later transitioned into football punditry and coaching. Once considered a future superstar, Vilakazi’s career was derailed by off-field behaviour, including legal battles and disciplinary issues.

His proposed move to Swedish club Djurgården fell through amid controversy, and he struggled to find stability in the latter stages of his career, eventually retiring at the age of 30.

Junior Khanye emerged as a promising talent at Kaizer Chiefs and played for multiple clubs, including Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite early potential, his career was marked by inconsistency. Since retiring, Khanye has been involved in youth coaching and football commentary.

Hugo Broos during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and South Africa at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 26, 2024, in Algiers, Algeria. Image: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Mahlangu’s social media rant against pundits

On Wednesday, 7 January 2025, Mahlangu posted a video on social media responding to and addressing Vilakazi and Khanye’s calls for Hugo Broos to step down after South Africa’s elimination from the 2026 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Mahlangu accused both pundits of disrespecting Broos’s work and undermining the national team with their relentless criticism.

He directly challenged them to demonstrate real coaching credentials rather than merely commenting from studios, suggesting that if they thought they knew better, they should coach in the trenches. Mahlangu framed his critique as a call for constructive criticism, urging commentators to support football development in South Africa rather than tear it down.

Vilakazi and Khanye are yet to respond to Mahlangu's rant, and it is expected that they could address him in the next edition of their iDiski podcast. Briefly News reached out to the duo for a comment, but unfortunately, they did not respond by the time of publishing.

Source: Briefly News