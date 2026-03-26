Durban Kwaito and Gqom music pioneer DJ Boonu has reportedly passed away, allegedly due to an illness

Social media users have shared their heartfelt messages of condolences to the artist's family, friends and colleagues

It remains unclear when the DJ passed on, but the news was shared this week on various social media platforms

Tributes have poured in for Durban music star DJ Boonu. Image: Djboonu

Source: Instagram

The music industry is mourning the passing of DJ Boonu, real name Andile Chili. The popular music producer, DJ and record label boss was only 39 at the time of his passing, sending shockwaves among music lovers.

DJ Boonu dies

The Uswidi Wodwa hitmaker reportedly had a short illness before his untimely passing, which was announced this week. It remains unclear when the DJ departed, as some reports state Tuesday night, 24 March, and others state Wednesday morning, 25 March 2026.

Announcing the news was the popular radio station, Ukhozi FM, which took to Facebook to share some words about the DJ's passing.

"Ukhozi FM is very heartbroken by the passing of Andile Chili, who was widely known as DJ Boonu. We would like to send out heartfelt condolences to the Chili family, his friends and those who worked closely with him," they wrote.

Born in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, DJ Boonu made hits with many Kwaito and Gqom artists, including Big Nuz, Afrotainment artists and many others. He started his own label, Swidi Films, which helped him cement his role as a pioneer in the Durban music scene.

According to MDNnewss, a source claimed that the family of the late music pioneer was inconsolable after learning of his death.

"We are currently at the family home. The situation is very tense as the family is struggling to come to terms with his passing. The mortuary van has not yet arrived to take his body to the mortuary," the source said.

Popular Durban star DJ Boonu has passed away. Image: Djboonu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi mourns DJ Boonu

This is how Mzansi responded to Boonu's passing:

@NteshNgcobo said:

"Spare a thought for Danger. He's witnessed all his Big NUZ group members pass away, now including their long-time stage DJ, DJ Boonu."

@Galaxy_Keyboard shared:

"Umlazi and the industry have lost a true visionary."

@ElFenomenoNenz replied:

"Awu, iBoonu man. I knew him from his SRC representative days at Mangosuthu University of Technology."

@Mgqilazi10 reminisced:

"Wow, and to think that just yesterday I was listening to his track with Duncan and Ntando Duma. And I said this song still hits, till this day. Rip to the G."

Chuck Norris dies at 86

In a previous report from Briefly News, the family of renowned action movie star Chuck Norris has confirmed his untimely passing via his Instagram page.

In a statement, they revealed that the 86-year-old actor died surrounded by his loved ones shortly after he was rushed to the hospital. News of his tragic passing has sent shockwaves across the internet as long-time fans and peers mourn the loss of the movie star.

Source: Briefly News