Unathi Nkayi recently attended the Maxhosa Kulture Festival with her son, Sinako Msengana

The pair posed for photos, and fans couldn't help but admire their good looks and striking resemblance

Meanwhile, others discussed Unathi's fit physique, gushing over how well she looks for her age

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Unathi Nkayi and her son posed for several photos at the Maxhosa Kulture Festival. Images: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Unathi Nkayi was one of the stars spotted at the Maxhosa Kulture Festival.

Held on 21 March 2026 at the Toadbury Hall Country Hotel in Johannesburg, the event served as the official launch for MaXhosa's Autumn-Winter 2026 collection and featured a runway show, live performances and markets.

A proud Xhosa woman, Nkayi is famously known to wear the Laduma Ngxokolo-founded brand with sheer confidence, and did not disappoint, turning heads in a R26,500 Maxhosa knit dress that accentuated her athletic frame. However, it was the rare appearance of her son, Sinako Msengana, that truly stole the show.

The mother-son duo shared sweet moments captured on camera, showcasing a bond that fans found both heartwarming and stylish.

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Sinako, who is also the son of legendary radio DJ Thomas "Bad Boy T" Msengana, wore the MV9 Varsity Jacket, valued at a whopping R19,000, paired with Nike trackpants and sneakers.

Footage from the event, posted on the 21-year-old's Instagram page, offered a rare look at the close bond between the mother and son, dancing and clinking glasses.

As they celebrated Xhosa culture together, fans were quick to point out that Sinako has inherited his mother’s natural charisma, effortless style and "stole her face." Now standing tall as a young man, he perfectly complemented Unathi’s radiant energy, making them the ultimate duo of the festival.

See Unathi and Sinako's photos below.

Social media gushes over Unathi and her son

People on social media commented on the pair's good looks and striking resemblance. Read some of their messages below.

wemalevels said:

"It's like u looking at Unathi and Thomas at the same time."

wilsonmarivasa reacted:

"He took his mother's smile and the teeth."

msmonakhisi wrote:

"He looks like mommy dearest."

ketshedile_ admired Unathi Nkayi's parenting:

"I love how she kept her kids away from the spotlight until they’re grown enough to make their own choices."

Fans gushed over Unathi Nkayi and her son Sinako Msengana, admiring their striking resemblance. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

timmyturner_xx posted:

"He’s such a handsome boy, haibo."

FeloDibakoane reacted:

"He looks so much like his mother."

lumie_m joked:

"They look together."

Gugulove20 admired Sinako Msengana:

"Such a handsome young man."

Robot Boii dragged over his runway walk

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Robot Boii's appearance at the Maxhosa Kulture Festival, where he walked the runway and modelled the brand's latest collection.

The dancer and viral entertainer faced massive backlash from online users who judged his walk and criticised the brand for failing to recruit a professional.

Meanwhile, others commented on Robot's extensive list of industry connections, revisiting earlier statements by two controversial podcasters about how he appears to be friends with everyone.

Source: Briefly News