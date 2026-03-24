Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana shared never-before-seen footage from her wedding day on her first anniversary

The beauty queen and media personality reflected on her marriage with a short yet impactful declaration that mirrored her devotion to her husband

Her ceremony was attended by prominent South African celebrities, including Anele Mdoda and Nomzamo Mbatha

Inside Zozibini Tunzi's wedding day and the celebrities who were in attendance. Images: nomzamo_m, zozitunzi, zintathu

Source: Instagram

Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana recently celebrated her first year of marriage with a beautiful trip down memory lane.

The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram page on 22 March 2026 with breathtaking footage from her special day that captured the stunning decor and celebrations surrounded by close family, friends and industry peers.

Married to Luthando Bolowana, Zozi reflected on their journey with a caption that perfectly captured the depth of their bond.

"One beautiful year! A million lifetimes to go."

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The short yet impactful declaration mirrored her devotion, highlighting a year of growth and partnership since saying "I do."

News of the marriage came as a delightful surprise to many, as the couple had managed to keep it a closely guarded secret.

Nomzamo Mbatha, Anele Mdoda, Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo were among the stars who attended Zozibini and Luthando Bolowana's wedding. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Although the ceremony was private, the guest list was a star-studded affair featuring some of South Africa’s most beloved icons.

Industry giants like Connie Ferguson, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Anele Mgudlwa (née Mdoda) were in attendance, all adhering to a sophisticated dress code of elegant cream tones at the lavish white wedding, which was held at Cape Town's Belair Pavilion.

Also spotted celebrating the union were former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo, as well as soccer legend Siphiwe Tshabalala and actress Ama Qamata.

The presence of such high-profile industry friends added a layer of prestige to the day, with many of them later sharing their own glimpses of the celebration, including a moving video of Zozi performing a song she had personally written for her husband.

Watch the footage from the wedding below.

Zozi Tunzi-Bolowana's video moves followers to tears

Fans and peers admired the Bolowanas' stunning wedding ceremony, flooding the comment section with messages congratulating them on their first year of marriage. Read their comments below.

lindabanzi said:

"Omg, a year already. What a beautiful day and an even more beautiful love."

Zozi's father Lungisa Tunzi reacted:

"Yhoo, I'm getting old, mos. Congratulations, my children. Wow, we enjoyed every moment. May God always be with you in this beautiful and wonderful union."

sibabalwe_tunzi posted:

"It literally feels just like yesterday, what a day, what a love."

fatsoman_ramonye added:

"May the almighty God be the centre of your beautiful union. Cheers to forever and always."

miss_mbetty recalled:

"That time you shocked the internet, in the most beautiful way."

stylecandyofficial reacted:

"@zozitunzi, what a beautiful bride. Congratulations to the both of you for the milestone."

luu_gxilishe said:

"Top Billing worthy."

More congratulatory messages flooded the comment section, with followers admiring the stunning decor and breathtaking ceremony. Others recalled the unexpected news of Zozi's secret nuptials, saying they were Mzansi's best-kept secret.

Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana's makoti outfit ignites debate

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana's makoti outfit.

The beauty queen and actress stunned in a traditional outfit typically worn by brides at their in-laws' home, sparking a heated debate online about the look and the tradition of performing bride duties for the husband's family.

Source: Briefly News