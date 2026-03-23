Rapper Anele Zondo was a hot topic on social media recently when she shared photos and a video of her latest fashion look

The TV personality admitted to having work done on her body after quitting the gym, and she regained her confidence

Social media users are not a fan of Anele Zondo's look, especially her latest look, with some offering mixed reactions

Rapper Anele Zondo showed off her BBL. Image: anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

South African social media users were not big fans of Anele Zondo's latest fashion statement.

Anele Zondo shows off BBL

Draped in a daring corset gown from Thabiso Matlala, Zondo, whose BBL was said to have been bothced by a late doctor, slayed the runway at the Suitability Gardens Venue. Taking to Instagram, Anele Zondo gushed over her look, saying she intended to make a very loud statement by saying nothing at all and letting the dress do all the talking.

"For my love of fashion and walking. Fashion Fridays is here. Putting you on the pulse of African fashion, one look, one designer, one walk at a time. Today I’m shining a light on @by_biso.m -with a sculpted corset gown blending structure, softness and modern African femininity. Fashion is emotion, confidence and conversation. If no one has something to say, a statement wasn’t made," she boldly stated.

Zondo was candid about getting a BBL done during her pregnancy to correct some of her insecurities. After quitting the gym because she was tired of working out, Anele took the easier route and booked her appointment.

She told L-Tido that she took out fat from her stomach and transferred it to her hips so she could have hip dips.

Rapper Anele Zondo's BBL had Mzansi doing a double-take. Image: anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the comments from her followers and X users:

Gee_mthethwa said:

"I am actually in pain on her behalf."

Ntombi_ellaine said:

"It's like she had no say in this."

Cessy_nyale reacted:

"One thing I have noticed about people, they would comfort you with the lies. This one right here is a true lie. This entire look is ugly. The dress looks like one leg of a pants."

Fiso_kuhle reacted:

"I’ve noticed that Instagram comments are very professional, brief and subtle, the things y’all say in other platforms on the very same pictures."

Kwazi_mazzi shared:

"And also try to be honest with yourself....sometimes say no to certain fashion if you see it doesn't suit your calibre."

@nkosazana_49963 made a bold statement:

"I am now starting to believe a former satanist who used to work with celebrities who claims that bleaching, BBLs, and other surgeries done for non-medical conditions are some sort of isithwalo part of humiliation ritual ngoba. Wow, what is this?"

Doro Mongy's BBL gets SA talking

In a previous report from Briefly News, socialite Doro Mongy shared a mirror selfie in a revealing black one-piece swimsuit on Instagram on 13 March 2026

The swimsuit she wore in the mirror selfie left little to the imagination. SA responded with a mix of admiration, criticism, and curiosity.

Source: Briefly News