South Africans cannot stop talking about Anele Zondo’s interview with L-Tido on his podcast two days ago

The star was candid about how she was able to get her now hot body after quitting the gym before she fell pregnant

Social media users were amazed by Zondo’s confessions and discussed the matter in a thread of comments

Podcaster L-Tido was excited to be joined by the talented Anele Zondo two days ago and shared snippets of their episode on TikTok.

Anele Zondo shared he kind of surgeries she has done, including her private parts.

Source: Getty Images

The short clip brought a lot of traffic to the full interview on YouTube. The conversation went viral, especially after the two shared a steamy kiss on camera.

Mzansi was also stunned to hear that Zondo got surgery after quitting the gym. The star also admitted to getting work done on her private part.

Anele Zondo admits to getting work done on her body

L-Tido’s latest podcast episode is all that South Africa is talking about. After he sat down with Anele Zondo two days ago, his name has been all over the internet after the pair shared a steamy kiss on camera.

Zondo received attention of her own after admitting to getting work done on her body after quitting the gym. The musician shared that she was tired of working out and made a doctor’s appointment.

Zondo took out fat from her stomach and transferred it to her hips to correct her insecurity of having hip dips. She also mentioned that she went back to work on her private part and had it reconstructed.

The procedures were done while she was pregnant, and she only found out during the recovery period. L-Tido was amazed by the star’s confession.

Zondo was proud of her decision to go under the knife and said:

“I had the money and it had to buy me what I wanted.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by Anele Zondo’s confessions about plastic surgery

Social media users shared their thoughts on Anele Zondo’s surgeries:

Anele Zondo amazed South Africa after sharing the kind of surgeries she's had.

Source: Getty Images

@The Melanin Art Lady said:

“At least she is honest, unlike some who say it’s the gym.”

@Dee@8 commented:

“She looks like Faith Nketsi.”

@Ngiyamethemba Ndlela wrote:

“This one is the South African version of Cardi B.”

@Buhley_Mageba pointed out:

“There was no need for her to reveal that secret.”

@Mpaceey shared:

“I saw her body look different.”

@crystal🇿🇼 loved the new look:

“It’s so good, I thought it was from the baby, it looks good.”

@K☃️☁️ commented:

“No way we’re reconstructing our flowers. Don’t make this a thing.”

@Zinhle Motholo🦋wrote:

“I need money to fix mine.”

@Jessica phiri🌻.remembered:

“But I thought she said that it’s just gains, like she didn’t do anything.”

@st4r_mahle🎀 commented:

“God forgive me for complaining about my body while some pay so much money to have it.”

