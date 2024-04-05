Unathi Nkayi recently showed love to her son Sinako after he made his own money at an event

The singer posted photos with her young man, saying she was proud of him for holding his own

Mzansi praised Unathi for raising a responsible young man, joking that she still needed to spoil her son

Unathi Nkayi bragged about her son, Sinako, after making his own money. Images: unathi.co

Unathi Nkayi showed off her son after he made her a proud mom. The former Idols SA judge revealed that she and her young man worked at the same event where he made his own money, insisting that he could afford to spoil himself from now on.

Unathi Nkayi flaunts her son

When she's not showing off her gym videos, she's sharing clips from her performances, but it's not every day that Unathi Nkayi posts photos of her children.

The Nguwe hitmaker has two beautiful kids, and her son, Sinako Msengana, recently made another appearance on her Instagram page since his return from initiation.

Unathi shared photos looking prim and proper with her son at an event. She revealed that they both worked at the conference and her young man made his own money.

The proud mama posed a question to her followers on whether her son was allowed to ask for Yeezy sneakers even though he can make his own money:

"I have his university and hockey club fees to worry about. Yho, these kids! Proud of him."

Mzansi reacts to Unathi's photos with her son

Netizens showed love to Unathi and her son, and joked that the singer was still responsible for spoiling her young man:

thebeikalafeng said:

"Yes, that's what being a mom is about. You are the bank they can count on, but it's beautiful to see that he's earning his bit. Teach them young."

South African media personality, Ayanda Thabethe posted:

"I say yes, mommy is still mommy!"

scott_maq wrote:

"A proud mom. To answer your question, yes!"

vuka_khumalo joked:

"You can get the Yeezys for him, but then you must invoice him for transport, Netflix, groceries, electricity and water."

sinkydikgale responded:

"These kids will be trying to loot parents."

791113nh pointed out:

"Oh, but, mommy you still make more than him ."

