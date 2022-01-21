Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi will no longer be judges on popular South African singing competition Idols SA

DStv said the move is in line with its vision to shake things up and introduce fresh faces onto South Africa's TV screens

Randall was on the show for 17 seasons, with Unathi boasting nearly half of that time, having served as a judge for 10 seasons

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi learnt with surprise on Friday that M-Net and Mzansi Magic will not be retaining Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi as judges for the upcoming season of Idols SA (South Africa).

MultiChoice-owned broadcast satellite service DStv announced they were pursuing a new approach to stay competitive for the 18th season of the popular singing competition, News24 reported.

Randall and Unathi will no longer judge Idols SA. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The broadcasting service expressed gratitude to Randall, who'd been on the show since the first episode was aired on 10 March 2002, and Unathi, who judged on the last 10 seasons, for their time as judges.

M-Net's channel director for local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi, elaborated on the decision to end the relationship with the pair, who follow Somizi Mhlongo in departing the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News previously reported that Mhlongo was axed when allegations of physical abuse were levelled against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung came to light in August last year.

The need to shake things up

"M-Net won't renew their contracts for the upcoming season. We're taking a fresh, new approach to the judging panel to keep audiences glued to our screens. We want to stay competitive in the primetime slot on Sundays," said Adonisi.

"We praise Randall and Unathi for their role in the South African entertainment industry. They both demonstrated high professionalism and made a [indelible] mark. For their future endeavours, we wish them well."

The Citizen reported auditions for Idols Season 18 will take place from Sunday, 23 January, with broadcasting scheduled for later this year. The new panel is expected to be announced in due course.

Source: Briefly News