Former Kaya FM radio star Unathi Nkayi had social media buzzing after her photo with her ex-husband and their son was shared online

The former spouses stood side-by-side with their son in a beautiful family photo that celebrated the young man's birthday

Fans flooded the comments section, commenting on the former couple and wishing their son well for his birthday

Unathi Nkayi and her ex-husband celebrated their son's 21st birthday. Image: Unathi Nkayi

Source: Getty Images

Unathi Nkayi, the former Kaya FM star, has delighted fans with a touching family moment shared online.

The recent photo featuring Unathi alongside her ex-husband, Thomas Msengana, celebrating their son’s 21st birthday, has stirred emotional reactions across social media.

Unathi, who trended recently after her gym photo went viral, separated from her radio presenter ex-husband in late 2017.

The photo with their son was shared on the microblogging platform X by controversial entertainment commentator Musa Khawula.

Going against his usual negative commentary, Khawula captioned the photo blandly:

"Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana's son celebrates his 21st birthday."

See the full post and its engagements below:

Fans weigh in

The image sparked an outpouring of affection from followers, who flooded the comments section with well-wishes and congratulations for their son.

Many fans appreciated the former couple’s ability to come together for such a significant milestone in their son's life.

One user, @ThomKhosa, noted:

"Thomas is generally not in the news, other than when he's around his children! This is very good for any parent."

Another user, @Noma99177, commented:

"He is so cute and all grown up. Happy 21st, young man."

@by_greatest spotted the similarities, typing:

"He looks a lot like his mother."

@ipsmok noted:

"Ba godisitse shem [They really raised him.] Well done to them."

@simplytumiegh echoed an earlier sentiment, writing:

"Her son looks so much like her."

Another voice on the platform, @mbalimosea, added:

"What a beautiful picture!"

Other users focused on the bland caption of the photo, suspecting that Khawula, who recently dragged Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl, might not have written the caption himself.

One user, @Zack_Here, observed:

"Musa is hacked. The post is not spicy. This can't be Musa."

Another user, @murpheygee5, put it straight:

"Musa is not the one who wrote this caption."

Other comments focused more on the former couple. One user, @MongikaziJ, said:

"I will never forgive them for getting a divorce."

Another one, @Poshyea, complimented them, commenting:

"Coparenting well done."

@Makhevesa added:

"That bond is eternal."

Why did Unathi and Thomas Msengana divorce?

Unathi and Thomas Msengana divorced because they "grew apart," despite trying therapy and family interventions to save the marriage.

She emphasised that they had evolved. She also said that they eventually went their separate ways but maintained a mature co-parenting relationship.

Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana divorced after growing apart. Images: Unathi Nkayi, Thomas Msengana

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana celebrate their son's return from initiation

Unathi and Thomas Msengana have always been big on coparenting, and they have proved that they get along well.

In a previous Briefly News report, the former spouses had celebrated their son's return from initiation school.

