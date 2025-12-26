Controversial blogger Musa Khawula stirred the pot of controversy on Christmas day, taking a swipe at Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl

The gossipmonger shared a picture of the couple sitting under a Christmas tree, describing it as "cheap and last minute Christmas card"

Social media commenters were confused and Musa Khawula was described as jealous among other things

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl's became Musa Khawula's targets on Christmas. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula's contentious post on Christmas Day sparked a flurry of reactions online, as he took aim at Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl, branding their festive image as an uninspired attempt at holiday cheer.

The controversial blogger and TV host made scathing remarks targeting the couple, resharing their Christmas picture and describing it as "cheap and last minute."

Khawula, who once made allegations against Cindy Mahlangu's boyfriend, wrote in his caption:

"Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni share yet another 2025 cheap and last minute Christmas card."

See his full post below:

Social media users react to the post

As the online community reacted to Khawula’s remarks, many commentators expressed confusion and dismissed his critique.

The narrative quickly turned with accusations of jealousy levelled against the controversial X blogger, who sparked outrage after posting about Mpho Popp's daughter.

One user, @Mandz_2 said:

"The vacations they take every month are not cheap! They can take cheap pictures as much as they want."

Another user, @Dorishni1, commented, attaching a picture of Khawula holding a bottle of Hunter's Dry:

"Mara, chomi, [But friend] whether it's cheap, they at least have a Christmas card. I'm not turning against you, but you holding Hunter's Dry now."

@mandisizwane_ chimed in with a question:

"Will they catch strays every year?"

@Olivia_laGrange also had a question:

"What's wrong with that?"

@Sports_Musik clapped back at Khawula, stating:

"They look good. Let’s see yours, Musa?"

@Hlela_Lulubel said:

"Umona wakho [Your jealousy] knows no bounds."

@IAMANEFF found a bit of fairness in Khawula's takedown, commenting:

"At least you are consistent with your meanness."

Supporters of the couple rallied to defend them.

@_tomi24 wrote:

"Merry Christmas to the Dr and the Mrs Dr."

@Thuthukile29 said:

"They bother no one 🙄."

@RealMadamCoco commented:

"Beautiful couple. Merry Christmas to them."

Who are Musa and Liesl Mthombeni?

Dr Musa Mthombeni is a South African media personality, medical doctor, and specialist radiologist.

He's well-known in South Africa for his multifaceted career that bridges entertainment and medicine.

He started out as a child actor and television presenter, notably appearing on youth shows like Yo-TV and later hosting or appearing on programmes such as Trending SA on SABC3.

He also had radio stints, including on YFM.

Over time, he pursued and completed his medical qualifications, earning his Master of Medicine in Diagnostic Radiology from Wits University. He's often referred to as "Dr Musa" in media and on social platforms.

His wife is Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, a former Miss South Africa 2015.

Liesl is also a model, philanthropist, television/radio presenter, and media personality.

She's celebrated for her authenticity, empowerment work, and post-pageant career in media and business ventures.

The couple has both worked in the media space. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula makes allegations against the Ncizas

Khawula's controversy did not start, nor will it end, with the Mthombeni's.

Briefly News previously reported that Khawula recently made damaging allegations against TK Nciza, his ex-wife and their son.

