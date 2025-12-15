South African controversial media commentator Musa Khawula recently made allegations against TK Nciza and his family

The gossipmonger shared a picture of the family on his social media page, labelling them "scammers" in his caption

Netizens flooded the comments section with their reactions, with many demanding to know who exactly got scammed

In his latest gossipmongering, controversial blogger and TV presenter Musa Khawula took a swipe at a family photo depicting music former executive TK Nciza, his ex-wife Nhlanhla Mafu and their musician son Ciza.

A simple picture in which Ciza is holding a GQ award, standing between his parents prompted a scathing allegation from Khawula.

The blogger, who recently trended after trying to kiss Sol Phenduka in a viral video, offered a severely critical caption for the photo. He wrote:

"A whole entire family of scammers."

It was not immediately obvious or explained by Khawula as to why the family got such a description from Khawula.

Fans commenting under his post raised the questions. See the full post below:

Fans weigh in

One user, @Verry_Tsonga, agreed partly with Khawula's sentiment but poked fun at the inclusion of the mother and son. He wrote:

"The father, yes (allegedly) but Mafikizolo and Mafikizolwana?"

The references to 'Mafikizolo' and 'Mafikizolwana' are an inside joke that real fans will grasp.

@TshephoSes commented with a recurring question under the post and also asked for more scoop. He wrote:

"Who got scammed by these people? The story is incomplete, Musa. You can’t just leave us hanging."

@waylonjunior also asked:

"I’m confused. When you say ‘the whole family,’ does that include Nhlanhla too and who exactly was scammed? More Info Musa."

@t2humsi commented:

"Who did Nhlanhla and Ciza scam?"

@SmangeleM warned Khawula, writing:

"I sense a lawsuit."

The warning is appropriate given Khawula's constant legal woes, owing to lawsuits.

Another user, @RogerThat, focused on TK Nciza matured looks. He said:

"TK is aging now."

User @theghostbestie, gushed over Mafu (the ex-wife), writing:

"The mommy can scam me anytime she wants 😍."

Who is TK Nciza?

Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza is a South African politician, businessman, and former music executive.

Nciza rose to prominence as the co-founder of TS Records, which he ran with DJ Sbu.

He left the music scene and launched his political career in the African National Congress in 2014.

He served as the party's regional secretary in Ekurhuleni from 2018 to 2022 and then as its provincial secretary in Gauteng from 2022 to 2025.

Who is Nhlanhla Mafu?

Nhlanhla Mafu is a multi-talented icon in music, fashion, and philanthropy.

She has over 16 years of global impact. She rose to prominence through the now-defunct Mafikizolo.

Currently, Mafu offers tailored services like motivational talks and partnerships to drive growth and innovation for businesses.

Musa Khawula labelled TK nciza, Nhlanhla Mafu, and Ciza as scammer. Image: Musa Khawula

Source: Twitter

Who is TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu's star son, Ciza?

Nkululeko Nciza, known professionally as Ciza, is a rising South African music artist, DJ, and entrepreneur.

He is known for hits like Isaka and Adje. Briefly News recently reported that Isaka was crowned Spotify SA's most-streamed song of 2025.

