Recorl label boss TK Nciza congratulated his son Ciza for bagging his first award, the GQ Awards

The star posted a video of them posing with his ex-wife, Nhlanhla Mafu, on TikTok

Many netizens encouraged him to get with the Mafikizolo star, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

TK Nciza congratulated his son on bagging his first award. Image: @tknciza, @ciza_sa

Source: Instagram

TK Nciza, Ciza and Nhanhla Mafu have been making headlines on social media since their son came into the limelight. Recently, the popular record label boss celebrated the Isaka (6 AM) hitmaker for reaching a huge career milestone.

On Thursday, 11 December 2025, TK Nciza excitedly shared on his TikTok account that his son, whom he shares with the Mafikizolo group member, Nhlanhla Mafu, won his first award at the recent GQ Awards hosted in Johannesburg.

The record label boss shared a video of them with their son at the ceremony, holding his award, which garnered many views and likes. Shortly after the clip was posted, many netizens suggested that Nciza get back with Mafu.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the video

Shortly after he shared the clip of them together, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others demanded that Nciza make a plan to get back with Mafu. Here's what they had to say below:

menzi01 said:

"Just get your girl back, Bra Tk, nawe maan. We can’t tell you everything."

Maureen Maluleka wrote:

"At this point tey must fix their marriage, and well done to Ciza."

Lizthwa commented:

"Parents must be like this for the sake of their children's future, congratulations to the young man."

Setha responded:

"Bhut' TK, please do something to bring back your family. We love you guys."

User11536 replied:

"You deserve it, my bot, it is the star of many more to come, wonderful things are to happen."

Matheplo Molotsi stated:

"Ciza, fight for your parents to get back together. Both of them seem to have made a mistake. I love your granny too."

Luja said:

"These two and the Kolisis must just get back together. We are enough, and we also need this as a Christmas present."

Big baby girl shared:

"Humbleness will take you very far. When things go south, mom and dad are the first people you turn to. Abundance of love and blessings."

ivorysikepe27 said:

"Congratulations to you son, and ooh Nhlanhla is always on point. Love you lots girl."

Nhlanhla Mafu celebrated her son's award. Image: @nhlanhlamafu

Source: Instagram

Ciza parties with Kabza De Small, Julius Malema and other top stars

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ciza is mingling with the who's who of the South African music and entertainment industry. The star has been topping charts after releasing his trending song Isaka (6AM).

Ciza is in the prime of his career, and we love it for him. The up-and-coming musician who has been promoting his new song, Isaka (6AM), on several platforms recently attended a star-studded event alongside his father, the legendary TK Nciza.

Source: Briefly News