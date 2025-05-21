Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza’s son Ciza opened up about the impact of his parents’ explosive divorce in 2019 during an interview on Podcast & Chill

Fans criticised hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka for asking sensitive questions about the divorce, arguing it was unfair to Ciza as a child

Despite the backlash, some praised Ciza’s maturity in handling the topic, while others called for interviews with the parents instead

Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu's son Ciza is talking about life after his parents' explosive divorce in June 2019. The musician admitted that life was not easy after his parents parted ways.

Ciza opens up about his parents' divorce

Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza's divorce was easily one of the biggest stories in the South African entertainment industry in 2019. The popular singer dropped the bombshell about her divorce from TK Nciza in an Instagram post. She said they had amicably decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage. She wrote:

"After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband, TK Nciza, and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our union."

Fast forward a few years, the couple's son Ciza is opening up about how the divorce affected him. Speaking during an interview with controversial podcaster MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka on Podcast & Chill, Ciza said his parents' divorce hit him hard. The Isaka (6AM) hitmaker said he stayed with his father because he was in Matric at the time. Watch the interview below:

Fans accuse MacG and Sol Phenduka of being insensitive

Fans felt the Podcast & Chill hosts were not supposed to ask Ciza about his parents because he is just a child. Many felt the questions were insensitive despite both TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu moving on. Nhlanhla allegedly tied the knot recently, while TK Nciza is allegedly dating model and socialite Faith Nketsi.

@"Mangi" Simangele Mazibuko said:

"For those concerned about Ciza being asked about his parents' divorce, I understand your concern. However, there's nothing wrong with discussing it, and he responded with maturity and honesty."

UDSK commented:

"Ciza is smart and mature, answering questions, which shows Grootman TK has been training the boy well."

Nzelo Js wrote:

"They are not interviewing him about his career. They want a scandal about his parents' marriage."

@wendywendzz added:

"They must interview the parents so they can tell their story about their separation, not the child. That's wrong of Mac G and Sol, for that matter."

@Khaya said:

"The interview could have been more interesting if the questions posed were about his music career. 😫😫😫"

