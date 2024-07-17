Faith Nketsi is allegedly dating politician and media mogul TK Nciza weeks after he parted ways with Lebo Phasha and allegedly took back everything he bought for her, including a fancy car

Internet users speculated about the relationship after Faith Nketsi shared pictures on Instagram, hinting she was at TK Nciza's Sandton apartment

Social media reactions ranged from surprise to criticism, with some noting she might be driving Nciza's ex-fiance's Porsche

Faith Nketsi is reportedly in a relationship with TK Nciza. Image: @faith.nketsi and @tknciza_sa

Source: Instagram

The dating stories in Mzansi deserve a reality TV show because, wow! Reality TV star and socialite Faith Nketsi allegedly hit it off with politician and media personality TK Nciza weeks after he parted ways with Lebo Phasha.

Internet FBI agents put two and two together and concluded that the Have Faith star was in TK Nciza's lux Sandton apartment, making dinner for two. According to a post shared on X by @sanelenkosix, Faith Nketsi shared the pictures on her Instagram stories. The caption read:

"Faith Nketsi showing off her cooking skills at TK Nciza’s apartment in Sandton."

Mzansi reacts to reports of Faith Nketsi dating TK Nciza

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about Faith Nketsi allegedly dating TK Nciza.

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"TK Nciza is replacing Edwin Sodi slowly "

@tseepati wrote:

"Ya neh intersection ya jhb ‍♀️ imagine if one is sick because they all circulating around same people."

@ratosjackson wrote:

"Yes, they are dating; she is even driving the Porsche that he took from his ex-fiance."

@BonoloAnne added:

"Iyo! Faith might as well be like Wandi Ndlovu, migrate to Nigeria and go sell there coz wow . I thought after having her child, she would slow down gante nix."

Faith Nketsi shows off her Rolex watch in OOTD video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi has been in the game for a minute but still dominates the streets. The Have Faith star recently turned heads when she shared a video showing off her stunning outfit, including a Rolex watch.

Faith Nketsi has consistently given Mzansi the content they signed up for. The rapper, reality TV star, and influencer has been hailed for always being drama-free and not having beef with fellow celebrities despite being in the limelight for years.

