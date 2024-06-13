TK Nciza and Lebo Phasha's breakup has turned messy, with TK allegedly reclaiming the car he gifted her

Social media reactions were swift, with many accusing the media mogul of being childish

Comparisons were made to businessman Grootman's similar actions, sparking debates about reclaiming gifts post-breakup among South African celebrities

Media personality TK Nciza is allegedly going through a messy breakup with Lebo Phasha. The two who were engaged to be married allegedly called it quits, and TK Nciza is taking back the gifts he gave her.

TK Nciza has reportedly taken his car back from Lebo Phasha. Image: @tknciza_sa and @lebo_phasha

TK Nciza and Lebo Phasha's breakup gets messy

South African celebrities are getting into the habit of reclaiming their things back from exes after a breakup. Businessman Grootman recently made headlines when he asked Gcinile to return the designer items he gifted her during their time together.

According to MDN News, veteran media personality TK Nciza also pulled the same stunt and took his car back from Lebo Phasha after parting ways. According to the post, Lebo moved out of their home, and they both deleted each other's pictures on social media.

Fans weigh in on TK Nciza and Lebo Phasha's breakup

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about the reports on social media. Many said TK Nciza was being childish for taking his car back.

@MalumeRichie said:

"This thing of taking back gifts is childish"

@DlaminiDukani wrote:

"How old is he, still jolaling,"

@KingNema_Jnr wrote:

"This mjolo industry is a heavy one. It doesn't care nje."

@Phelela88595352 said:

"IT girls are wild , it’s basically renting her until she can find something better for her self. All these industry girls are being rented even with people with money they still leave "

@JustUncleBae added:

With parties and celebrations in every province, there was no way his First and second marriage to survive.

TK Nciza and fiancée Lebo Phasha allegedly break up, SA in disbelief

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that if reports were anything to go by, TK Nciza and his fiancée, Lebo Phasha, are no longer an item. Their suspicious behaviour on social media is what sparked this rumour.

The African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Secretary, TK Nciza, and his fiancée, Lebo Phasha, have allegedly broken off their engagement.

