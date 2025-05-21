Anele Zondo’s baby daddy rumours stirred social media after rapper Ciza spoke about fatherhood without confirming her as the mother

Ciza revealed that becoming a father at a young age changed his life, prompting fans to speculate about his relationship with Anele Zondo

Social media users criticised the alleged age gap, comparing Anele and Ciza’s situation to the controversial Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane relationship

Haibo, Anele Zondo was put on the firing line after her rumoured baby daddy, Ciza, spoke about fatherhood. Social media users spoke about the age gap between the two stars who allegedly dated for a while.

Anele Zondo was dragged for allegedly dating Ciza. Image: @anele_zondo and @ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Is Ciza Anele Zondo's baby daddy?

The issue about South African rapper and socialite Anele Zondo's baby daddy is still a hot topic on social media. Social media investigators have been trying to find out who is Anele's baby's father since her pregnancy announcement last year.

The internet was on fire when controversial blogger Musa Khawula hinted that Anele was pregnant for TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu's son Nkululeko Nciza, popularly known as Ciza. Khawula's June 2024 post read:

"Anele Zondo is with child and her baby daddy is cheating on her. Oh! Anele baby, me and my friends always knew that Ciza ain't sht."

Although Anele never confirmed that Ciza is her baby daddy, fans believe the two were dating. Ciza, who has been promoting his latest song Isaka (6AM), recently spoke about fatherhood during an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast & Chill. The star said being a father is amazing and his child is one of the many reasons he has been working hard. He said:

"Fatherhood definitely pushed me to work hard. I had no stability to be honest. I was 20 or 21, I was so young, but that was a life changing thing for me because I was not expecting becoming a father so young."

Ciza did not mention that Anele Zondo is her baby mama, but fans flooded the comments section with thoughts about Anele allegedly dating the musician. Some fans likened Ciza and Anele's relationship to Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane's relationship.

@Miss Dee said:

"So basically Anele is another Sthelo? How do these grown women find kids attractive. It’s alarming."

@nonjabulonkuku commented:

"Manake.. This is Anele Zondo's baby's father?"

@Aseko Ase MaQhinebe wrote:

"I'll always judge Anele Zondo for having a kid with a kid 😳"

@Theresa Ratsupa added:

"Mara Anele Zondo pulled a Sithelo Shozi on this kid. 😔"

@Charlie said:

"So now he admits that his baby mama is Anele Zondo or is there another girl in the picture?"

@NewBeeKind added:

"A woman in her late 20s dating a teenage boy. Anele Zondo is a PDF and should be kept away from young boys."

