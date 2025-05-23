Nhlanhla Nciza and TK Nciza's son, Ciza, is making waves with his hit song, Isaka (6 am)

The rising star has finally released the music video for the song, but someone special viewed it first

Netizens were warmed by the video of Ciza and his father, saying he has the best support system

TK Nciza gave son Ciza's 'Isaka (6 am)' music video a thumbs up. Image: Ciza.sa, TKnciza_sa

Source: Instagram

Ciza proudly shows dad his upcoming music video for Isaka

Rising star Ciza has dropped the music video for his hit song Isaka (6 am); however, his father was the first to view it. In what Ciza described as a full-circle moment, his father, TK Nciza, was bopping his head, seemingly enjoying the song and the visuals.

"Showing my role model the video for the first time, what a full circle moment! ISAKA MUSIC video dropping in 24hrs!"

TK Nciza has always been in Ciza's corner.

Image: TKnciza_sa

When Isaka was the 10th trending song on the global Spotify charts, the businessman showered his son with wonderful, encouraging words:

"My boy, I don’t know what to say. You represent your continent with pride and dignity. Thank you, God. You told me he is special, and I believed you. It’s only the beginning, he is your child. His name is Ciza," he wrote.

His mother, Nhlanhla Nciza, also reacted to the video and expressed excitement to Ciza over his latest achievement.

"Still can’t believe this is my little Nkulu, never been so proud!"

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi peeps praise Nciza and Ciza's relationship

Social media users reacted to Ciza's hit song, noting how his father's support might have impacted his success.

Pie Architecture reacted:

"No turning back now, kiddo! You will always be the guy who had a hit song! You will always be that GUY! Make sure that the song’s popularity does not surpass your name, kiddo, that’s my only advice at this point. You want your name to be out there as much as the song. Otherwise, congratulations!! A hit only lasts an average of eight weeks as a favourite, but you did well before it was even dropped, so no worries, continue to enjoy to the fullest!"

Sindy Patronella shared:

"This song is good, I played it to my German friends. Sooo many souls across the world loved this."

DJ Ace congratulated him:

"Congratulations, family. I’m also proud of you, my boy."

Zistolive gushed:

"That simultaneous head movement. Dope song ntwana."

Aura Maybee said:

"Oh wow, you’re TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu’s son. Bless you."

Nzanele said:

"The relationship with your role model. It’s beautiful to watch. Well done."

Sqhume Luka said:

"My eyes are releasing water! I adore father-son relationships! We don’t get to see them a lot, and it’s sad. Congratulations."

Manoko Mpyana reacted:

"Bathong, papa is so proud, it's all written in his smile! Beautiful to watch."

Prince Kaybee says Isaka is the best song since 2019

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee recently endorsed Ciza's new song, Isaka (6am), calling it the best South African song since 2021

Social media reactions to Prince Kaybee’s post were mixed, with some agreeing and others arguing that there have been bigger hits since 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News