Cassper Nyovest is catching major shade online after previewing some new music

Social media trashed his new song and called him a has-been after his failed attempts at dropping hits lately

Mzansi is convinced the old Mufasa would never return, saying Cassper was better off retired

Cassper Nyovest’s new song wasn't received well online. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Eish! Poor Cassper Nyovest can't catch a break, even his music is declared "trash" before it's even released.

Cassper Nyovest previews new song

Cassper Nyovest is back at work, cooking up more music as he strives to make another hit song, but he's yet to hit the mark.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker previewed a new song called Guess Who's Back while in the studio during a Twitch live stream.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassper Nyovest is working on another comeback song. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

The vibrant drill song carries a similar vibe, reminiscent of his latest release, Kusho Ban.

The song details his journey to the top, from hit songs to being one of the most sought-after rappers in the country:

"2014 I was in a Gusheshe, 2014 it was Doc Shebeleza, 2015 I had mad competition, 2016, couldn't settle for less."

Twitter (X) user sahiphop247 shared the video of Nyovest's live stream:

Here's what Mzansi said about Cassper Nyovest's new song

South African netizens were disappointed and said Mufasa had fallen off:

khokhas_ quoted the song:

"'I got a wife and a kid, I got everything that I prayed for.' Bro prayed for a kid out of wedlock to a God who is gonna send him to hell for it, then went and married another woman."

sotembelaa said:

"Staying on top of the game is really hard, man. This Cassper and the one from 10 years ago are like day and night. It makes you wonder if he actually wrote the songs he dropped back then."

linda_mot bashed Cassper Nyovest:

"This guy is horrible, man, and I'm glad he blocked me. Slik Talk was right. Cass is a brilliant marketer but a horrible musician, if I can even call him that. Thuto and Tsholofelo are such great albums, they don't deserve this association."

_thembawokqala said:

"All I can say as someone who grew up listening to his music, Cassper Nyovest lost his touch the moment he jumped into Amapiano, and he’s been trying to get back, but he can’t. That’s why he has this new creepy sound lately."

Social Media users said Cassper Nyovest fell off. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

EvansMathibe wrote:

"Cassper's writing style is too basic, and you can tell he has never worked on his own Hip Hop vocabulary. And as a result, he is highly limited in his lyrical prowess. Well, there's nothing to talk about. He makes good sing-along music."

lloydd___ added:

"Cassper had a proper sound when he released Tsholofelo and Thuto, now he's experimenting with different sounds, but they not working out."

Cassper Nyovest names favourite AKA songs

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared the rapper's favourite songs by his longtime rival, AKA.

Despite their feud, Mufasa admitted that Supa Mega was an amazing musician who kept him on his toes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News