DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tira and Kabza De Small recently hit the studio and shared a recording from their session

The hitmakers were joined by a group of men in a hotel room studio, chanting lyrics to a song

Their studio session left many social media users in stitches, wondering what would become of the song

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and DJ Tira recorded new music together.

Gqom and Amapiano heavyweights united for a studio session that many anticipate is going to birth several hit songs.

DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tira and Kabza De Small hit the studio

We are nearing the highly anticipated Durban July festivities, and that means some of our superstars will not only show off their fancy threads but their new releases as well.

Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small recently linked up for a studio session in a hotel room, and were joined by none other than Durban heavyweight, DJ Tira.

DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tira and more recorded a song together.

The hitmakers, along with a large group of men, including Lehleeza and Shaun Stylist, can be seen in a video, chanting a cappella lyrics to an unknown song while drama-free Mas Musiq handles the production.

Shaun Stylist posted the clip on his TikTok page:

Here's what South Africans think of the men's studio session

The jokes were flying as netizens poked fun at the session as well as DJ Maphorisa's exploitation allegations:

C_that joked:

"They must not say Phori didn't contribute when it's time to cut the cheque."

DonPapiiRico said:

"As long as people go to work at Phori's place, everyone will go to podcasts soon."

wgodfrey32 posted:

"These people are not going to talk about how they will split the royalties, then come back and want to blame Maphorisa."

Philvocals added:

"I hope there was a split sheet before this harmony and unison, otherwise, podcasts are going to invite them one by one."

Fans joked that DJ Maphorisa would give his collaborators a hard time with their royalties.

Meanwhile, others said they wouldn't be surprised if the song turned out to be another hit:

Sello_Pitsi said:

"I really hate that this song may end up being our fave song. We don't always feel it until it's a full song with all the spices."

Nhlanhla382 wrote:

"It's funny how these guys create music, and the funny part is that it's going to be a hit."

MrNaturesdrip laughed:

"So that's it? It's a hit just like that? Lucky Dube once said, 'A kwaito song can be made in minutes and last for a few months.' This is what he was talking about."

Jay Mopeli added:

"The funny thing is, we will be dancing to this song very soon."

